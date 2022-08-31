Te Pūkenga boss consults with UCOL staff

Te Pūkenga acting chief executive Peter Winder speaks to UCOL staff at its Whanganui campus this week.

Education at UCOL will continue as normal as it transitions into becoming part of the new national body, it’s chief executive says.

UCOL kaimahi (staff)heard from Te Pūkenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology acting chief executive, Peter Winder, when he visited this week.

UCOL is evolving into Te Pūkenga, transitioning formally on November 1.

Winder spent the morning at UCOL’s Whanganui campus talking about the proposed new organisational direction and design, which was open for staff feedback until September 2.

The consultation document covered how Te Pūkenga would organise itself and manage the challenges faced while building a single organisation from all the polytechnics and most industry training organisations.

Four regions were proposed, with UCOL included in Te Tai Hau-ā-uru | West – which covered Taranaki, Manawatū, Whanganui, Wellington, Marlborough, and Nelson-Tasman.

Winder said the consultation document wasan opportunity for kaimahi feedback, and was not a formal process for individual proposed roles or changes.

“There is no change to the day-to-day teaching and learning activities of kaimahi and [students].

“All relationships with [tutors], learning support services and programmes will continue.”

UCOL chief executive Linda Sissons said: “Our relationships with employers, industry and communities are an integral part of delivering vocational education that meets the needs of learners in our wider region and we value the work we do together to support learners.

“These relationships, and the mahi we achieve together, will continue. Supporting successful outcomes for learners remains our priority. That won’t change.

“This is an important milestone as Te Pūkenga brings together all institutes of technology and polytechnics and industry training organisations into one organisation and, over time, will develop the capability to support work-based, campus-based, and online learning as a unified system.”

The intention was to provide a network of opportunities for students and have programmes work together.