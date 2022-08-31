Smoke alarms prevent major damage in Palmerston North fire

A house in Hokowhitu was damaged by fire on Tuesday night.

Smoke alarms are being credited with helping prevent the destruction of a Palmerston North home damaged by fire.

Firefighters were called to two house fires in the region on Tuesday night, one at a rural property near Foxton and another in Palmerston North.

The Palmerston North fire started in a house on Jensen St in Hokowhitu about 8.30pm and firefighters had to return about 11pm to dampen it down again.

Palmerston North senior station officer Tony Sealey said the blaze was caused by an electrical fault in the roof and beams caught fire.

“The occupants were alerted by their smoke alarm, they had working smoke alarms in the house. Smoke travelled down through the ceiling.

“They called 111 and we got there and it looked like it started in the bathroom. Most of the burning was in a bathroom light.”

Firefighters got there in time to reduce major damage and no-one was injured, Sealey said.

The fire was tricky to access and firefighters had to force their way into the small roof space.

There was little sign of the fire from the outside of the home.

People who lived at the house declined to comment when approached by Stuff, but they did have insurance.

The fire job was another example of what conditions firefighters are dealing with as they negotiate with Fire and Emergency New Zealand for staffing levels, higher wages, better standards of equipment, and more workable hours.

Firefighters walked off the job for one hour last week for a second week in a row.

Sealey said they had three trucks at the fire and normally there would be two trucks back at the station available to go to another callout if required.

But one of the trucks was not working, so if something had happened, only one truck would have been able to respond initially.

One of the trucks would have been called away from the house fire if something had happened and they would have needed a volunteer brigade to come, which Sealey said was “20 minutes away”.

They only had one mechanic for the whole area.

The Foxton fire started about 6.20pm and Foxton chief fire officer Shaun Sayer said the brigade extinguished the blaze reasonably quickly. Damage was kept to a minimum and no-one was hurt.

He said the fire was likely caused by an appliance and wasn’t deemed suspicious.

Trucks from Foxton and Foxton Beach attended and they also asked for a ventilation fan from Palmerston North to clear smoke from the house.

Sayer recommended people check their smoke alarms.