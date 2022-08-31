Educational field trip for migrants

Winchester School pupil Hugo Harkness, left, shows school visitor Baso Gay some of the school’s pets.

A group of migrants and refugees have had their first look at a New Zealand school after visiting one in Palmerston North.

Winchester School hosted a group of about 20 people from English Language Partners on Wednesday. They had a welcoming ceremony, then the senior pupils gave the visitors a tour of the school.

The group consisted of Karen and Rohingya people from Myanmar and people from Afghanistan.

Principal Nic Mason said the group wanted to go into each class, seeing junior, middle and senior rooms.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Winchester School pupil Ethan Hardman, left, speaks to a translator and a group from the Rohingya community in the school's library.

“Some of them are whānau of children at school. They’re learning English and some of them don’t speak English yet.

“Some of them haven’t even been to school at all in their own countries. So they wanted to go on a field trip to see what a school was like in New Zealand.”

English-for-speakers-of-other-languages teacher Maitreyee Mannerjee from English Language Partners was acting as a translator for the group.

She said the trip was part of a unit on New Zealand education and to expose them to something they hadn’t experienced.

“They have never been at school or they have not been literate in their mother tongue.”

Ariq Mohamed Ridzuan, 10, was one of the pupils helping with the tour, showing them the school library, classrooms and the playground.

He said the visitors had loved seeing the school’s pet guinea pigs.