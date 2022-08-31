Manawatū Triathlon League goes global with Australian partnership

The marquee event of the Manawatū Triathlon League in December will again be the Palmy Enduro at the Arena.

Building on the success of last year’s Manawatū Triathlon League, event organisers are excited to welcome international athletes to race in Palmerston North.

The Manawatū Triathlon League is returning again this summer and is scheduled for December 16 to 18.

Race director Mark Evans said after the success of last year and seeing the exposure of the Australian Grand Prix Triathlon on social media, he contacted event manager Corey Bacon to work together.

“This partnership will not only mean Australian athletes coming to Palmerston North to race in December 2022 but allows the [Grand Prix] team to reciprocate and allow some of the [Manawatū Triathlon League] athletes to race at a [Grand Prix] event in Australia during mid 2023.”

The event structure was similar to last year with cycling events at Manfield; running events along Centennial Drive, which included New Zealand’s pre-eminent road mile event, the PNorty Distance Project invitational road mile; swim events at a wakeboard park just out of the city and the weekend’s marquee event The Palmy Enduro - an event entirely within CET Arena.

“After the success of the Palmy Enduro last year and the support of John [Lynch] and the team at the CET Arena we believe the Palmy Enduro could turn into one of the must-do events for the multisport community in NZ,” Evans said.

Event director Jessica Peterson said the support from the Palmerston North community was immense with funding bodies Sport Manawatū and Central Economic Development Agency allowing them to offer a world-class event.

SUPPLIED Top international athletes will be entering in the Manawatū Triathlon League this year.

“Coupled with this funding support has been the investment into the event from the local business community. We believe hosting of an event such as the [triathlon league] has enormous flow on benefits for the region and community through the initial spend of the athletes and families who will come to Palmerston North to participate.

“But also in terms of exposure of the city to part of the national triathlon community such as future potential tertiary education students”

Event details are on the Manawatū Triathlon League website.