The crash occurred at the intersection of Albert Rd and Konini St.

One person has suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Horowhenua.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to the collision in Tokomaru, at the intersection of Albert Road and Konini Street, at 4.39pm.

One person had sustained minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called the motor vehicle accident at 4.42pm.

“Three fire trucks were dispatched to the location, one remains.”