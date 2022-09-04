Massey vets see rise in sick and exhausted storm-blown seabirds this winter

Wildbase hospital veterinary intern Matthew Tommasini discusses the return to health of two large seabirds; an Albatross and a Northern Giant Petrel.

Rough seas and storms around New Zealand are playing havoc with wildlife as strong winds blow even large seabirds from the south inland as far as central North Island.

Massey University's Wildbase Hospital saw at least seven large seabirds, including a Salvin's albatross and a northern giant petrel, found sick on beaches or inland across the Manawatū-Whanganui region this winter. Usually, the centre treats one or two large ocean birds in the same period.

The clinic treated fairy prions, giant petrels, black petrels, grey petrels, a white-capped albatross, a back-capped albatross and an albatross this winter.

Massey's senior practising veterinarian Dr. Megan Jolly said it appeared recent storms blew the birds from the south to the central north island.

“We don’t see giant petrels here so often. They are generally found on the south island. Due to big southerly wind in winters, they end up in the north.

“The birds we treated this winter seemed to have washed up over the beach.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Veterinarians at Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital feed a Salvin's albatross who was being treated at the hospital after being found with a wound around its neck.

Wildbase Hospital’s resident Dr. Matthew Tommasini said the hospital was busier than usual this winter.

“We had some of the biggest storms this year, thanks to climate change.

“Another factor that drives more seabirds to the centre is rising awareness among the public about the protection of ocean birds.”

A Northern Giant Petrel rescued from Woodville was recently brought to the hospital underweight and with low blood count.

“It seems the bird was blown up the coast and ended up inland. We ran a diagnosis and figured out the bird had massive intestinal parasites. We have been giving it regular treatment, fluids and food.”

The team made sure the bird recovered well and didn’t get habituated to human presence, before it was rehabilitated at the coast off Napier.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Northern Giant Petrel, a large predatory seabird generally found in southern oceans, swims in an indoor pool as it recovers at Wildbase Hospital in Massey University.

“One of the challenges in treating wild seabirds is they can get habituated to the people if they get food easily. We have to treat them as soon as possible as we prefer they get food for themselves and don’t get too aggressive with human presence around.”

A Salvin's albatross who arrived from Foxton beach with an injury around its neck was more difficult to treat.

Dr Jolly said seabirds are more challenging to handle due to their size.

“They need an entire room to themselves. Also, we have to be very careful while treating wounds and removing dead skin as it should be done in a way that we allocate feathers back in pattern so that water proofing of feathers remains in place.

“If water gets into their skin, they can get hypothermia and drown in water.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Large seabirds like Salvin's albatross are difficult to treat than the ones that can be kept in cage.

The doctors said exhausted birds who washed up on the shoreline often die from exhaustion and starvation.

Dr. Tommasini said people should keep watch and contact the department of conservation if they see any seabirds exhausted and struggling to fly, but they shouldn’t go near them.

“Make sure you don’t let dogs or cats go close to them either. Report to the department of conservation if you find them injured or exhausted.”

Massey University’s Wildbase hospital is New Zealand’s only dedicated wildlife hospital and sees about 400 patients each year.

DOC ask people finding birds with obvious injuries to call 0800 362 468.