Back Issues: The seeds of Te Āpiti's past beauty

Te Āpiti once hosted luxuriant native vegetation. Rātā were the standout, turning the Gorge a brilliant red in summer.

Now none of these rātā remain. To make partial amends, in 2003 the Manawatū branch of Forest and Bird planted rātā saplings at the Gorge’s western entrance.

It’s a project that requires patience and tenacity. As noted by Viv McGlynn, one of the organisers, “each year volunteers climb up the slope to free the trees from rank grass and Japanese honeysuckle”.

Possum traps also have to be maintained.

READ MORE:

* Construction of Manawatū Gorge replacement highway to begin

* Manawatū Gorge replacement highway decision expected soon; preparation work starts

* Book on the history of the Manawatū Gorge set to launch



The hope is that decades from now visitors will again be greeted by an explosion of red each season.

Back in 1936 it was the beautification movement that took on Te Āpiti, and it wanted to get results faster.

The instigator was Cecil Cowper Simpson née Tennent, a talented demonstrator of batik, papier mâché and other handcrafts with the Women’s Institute and great-niece of well-known English artist Douglas Cowper.

She and her husband, Ernest John Percy Simpson, secretary of the dairy cooperative, lived on Gorge Road, near the Gorge’s eastern entrance.

Having founded the Woodville Beautifying Society five years before and done some small plantings in Woodville, she felt ready to take on Te Āpiti.

Supplied The planting party getting their afternoon tea.

As someone whose family was proudly related to the Marquess of Salisbury, Robert Arthur Talbot Gascoyne-Cecil, three times prime minister of Great Britain, she understood how to push a project along.

The first step was a letter to the Manawatu Times over her personal signature: “To travel through the Gorge when the broom is in flower is a delightful experience. How much more delightful would this scenic spot be, were its walls to be lined with flowers. Picture summer snow, hanging in clusters on these bare bleak rocks or black-eyed susan climbing up in bright orange splashes of colour. I can see forget-me-nots, larkspur, marigolds, wallflowers, poppies, catmint, nasturtium, growing to their heart's delight.”

Giving only nine days’ notice, Simpson called a public meeting at the Palmerston North Borough Chambers to launch the project. Representatives from the various relevant organisations were summoned.

The editor of the Manawatu Times lent his support, noting that “today the Gorge is a place of grandeur, but of grim aspect”. This was fair comment: road widening required endless chipping away with pick-axes and explosives and inevitably led to slips.

Stalwarts from the gardening and horticulture world answered the call. Representing the Palmerston North Horticultural Society were nurseryman Arthur Just and retired head teacher James Galland.

Supplied Resplendent rātā trees, here in bloom at Otari-Wilton’s Bush.

Peter Black lent expertise as curator of the Palmerston North parks and reserves. In the chair was James Jackson Stevenson, city councillor and agricultural science teacher at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Simpson identified the main objectives as adding “colour” and arresting erosion. She wanted both the road and the railway sides of the Gorge to receive the treatment. Others saw the road as a sufficient challenge in itself.

Suggestions for planting were ultra-eclectic: cotoneaster, karaka, virginia creeper, pōhutukawa, rock plants, senecio, poplars, veronicas, pittosporum, French marigolds, kakabeak, tree lucerne, primroses, silver birch, Japanese quince and juniper.

Black wanted the selection narrowed down to exotic trees and pōhutukawa. Just was the sole delegate to advocate all-native planting.

The only outright sceptical note was sounded by Galland, who pointed out that any planting might be undone by subsequent road works. Simpson assured him she had it from the engineer that the works had been delayed.

Stuff The Te Apiti Guardian.

The proposals were enthusiastically received by the press, even though, as the Manawatū Standard pointed out, beautification “would not necessarily add to future supplies of timber”. Companies such as Duncan and Davies of New Plymouth and Arthur Yates of Auckland promised donations.

Haste was required to get trees in the ground before any Spring drought. On September 9, just 10 days after the meeting, volunteers headed by Simpson put in 50 pōhutukawa at the Woodville end so as to create an avenue.

Black stated that these trees had every chance of doing well, though he had quiet reservations about damage from Woodville’s frosts. Rock plants, some donated by Massey College, were placed at the Ashhurst end.

Supplied Hikers stop to admire the views of Te Äpiti.

High School boys “volunteered” by Stevenson provided the bulk of the labour and no doubt looked forward to the afternoon tea that followed. As they worked, the broom was just coming into flower.

“The splashes of vivid colour here and there,” said the Manawatū Standard, “gave an indication of what is possible of attainment.”

In 1937, encouraged by the thriving state of the 1936 plantings, another working bee took place. After that the project fizzled out, although a measure of success by one criterion at least was a report in the Manawatu Times in 1938 of an unnamed woman “picking with carefree abandon the French marigolds planted on the bank”.

Had the project not folded, or perhaps if the frosts and the road works had been kinder, one might nowadays be greeted, entering Te Āpiti west of Woodville, by a magnificent pōhutukawa avenue, like the one planted in 1939 on the new highway south of Paekākāriki.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Control of broom by the broom gall mite. (File image)

Now that the Gorge road is definitively closed, nature is doing her own form of beautification. She has no lack of resources. Ecology in Aotearoa is in large part a matter of what gets blown in, and Te Āpiti is essentially a big wind funnel.

Natives such as koromiko and toetoe are pushing through the tarseal but inevitably exotics are gaining the upper hand.

As pointed out by Anthony Behrens, an advocate for re-opening the road to walkers and cyclists, “cotoneaster and Japanese honeysuckle are exploding on slips and exposed ground”.

ANTHONY BEHRENS/Supplied Trampers taking to the mothballed State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge.

Safety considerations currently rule out human-driven pest flora eradication. Instead, the Honshu white admiral butterfly had been delegated to deal to the honeysuckle and the broom gall mite is working on the broom.

Even taking the diligence of these humble volunteers into account, the future ecology of the former Gorge road will probably be as eclectic, though not as colourful, as anything envisaged by the beautifiers of 1936.

Russell Poole is editor of the Manawatū Journal of History.