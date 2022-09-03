Injured man rescued from tree in rural Manawatū taken to hospital with serious injuries

The man was injured and trapped up a tree in rural Manawatū. (File pic)

A man has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after being rescued from a tree in rural Manawatū.

Emergency services responded to the incident on East Mangahuia Rd at 2.25pm on Friday near the Iron Gates nature reserve at the foot of the Ruahine ranges.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said three fire trucks attended to rescue the man, leaving by 4.30pm.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and helicopter attended, with the man assessed and treated for serious injuries before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital.