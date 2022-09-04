Siblings' battle over Whanganui property hits the High Court

Siblings Warren and Catherine de la Haye both own this Whanganui property, but are at loggerheads about what should happen to it.

A man has failed to get a court order to sell a property he owns with his sister, largely because she lives there with a severely disabled son.

The August judgment from Justice Simon France​ makes clear how broken the relationship is between Warren​ and Catherine de la Haye​.

The pair purchased a property on the outskirts of Whanganui in 2016 and both lived there, along with Catherine de la Haye’s children, until a breakdown in the relationship led to Warren de la Haye moving out in 2019.

Warren de la Haye had offered to buy his sister out, but she rejected due to her own circumstances.

One of her children suffers from cerebral palsy with locked-in syndrome, requiring the house to be significantly modified for his needs, much of it funded by disability support agency Enable New Zealand.

Catherine de la Haye did not want to leave as she was concerned about getting funding to modify another house to suit her son, while the property also ensured he lived near to his father.

She also had room at the property for her horses, which she said her son needed to be able to see, but the judge did not find that relevant.

What was relevant was the positions of the siblings.

Their versions of events on almost everything differed, including past relationships, their childhoods and Catherine de la Haye’s son’s health, the judge said.

“It was unhelpful, and disclosed a lack of objectivity in how both view and recall matters that means I am unwilling to place much weight on either’s testimony.”

Catherine de la Haye was a poor witness “who sought to control everything and everyone”, while Warren de la Haye was “equally anxious to answer on his terms, to proffer unfavourable and at times gratuitous comment on his sister [and[ to deny or not accept the obvious reality such as Ms De La Haye being [her son’s] primary caregiver, the judge said.

But there were some undisputed facts: they both owned the property, Warren de la Haye had not lived there for some time and Catherine de la Haye’s son needed the modifications to the property.

Furthermore, the property was purchased with the intention of Catherine de la Haye’s son living there for some time, the judge said.

Selling the property would mean considerable disruption for the son, which the judge said tipped the balance towards not ordering the house be sold.

But the duo should agree some kind of figure to ensure Warren de la Haye was compensated for not living there and rates, insurance and mortgage payments were fairly divided, the judge said.

“This consequence of this decision is to leave the parties in a conflict situation.

“It will be for them to work out.”