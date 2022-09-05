UCOL and Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre team up to train rangers

(From left) UCOL students Tama Halliwell and Tracy-Lee Kawana are led by UCOL Mātauranga Māori tutor Warren Chase and Pūkaha general manager Emily Court on an educational journey beneath the canopies of the reserve.

A partnership between UCOL Wairarapa and Pūkaha Mt Bruce National Wildlife Centre is training wildlife rangers to help protect flora and fauna.

The programme is the second year in a row that students have worked at the wildlife centre, putting what they’ve learned in the classroom to practical use.

The reserve was an island of pristine native bush amidst the farmland of the Wairarapa region and was home to many native species that were otherwise under threat from introduced animals.

In a statement, Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre meneral manager Emily Court said that helping develop skilled people with hands-on experience had been extremely positive.

“Students spend between two and three days a week with us, from predator trapping and trap line development and maintenance, to wetland restoration and weeding.

“It’s a win-win. We’re getting the mahi done while the students are learning about work in a sector that’s crying out for staff.

“Nearly everyone from the first group is employed in the sector, including one here at Pūkaha who is now a full-time ranger in our captive breeding programme.”

John Nicholson Pūkaha / Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre is hosting students from UCOL to learn about wildlife conservation in a hands-on way.

The programme was partially overseen by UCOL, and conservation tutor Jim Flack said the courses were a mixture of classroom study and field work.

The work was carried out in all types of weather, rain or shine, and students acquired a vast array of skills from using tools, vehicles and poisons, navigating in the bush, crossing rivers, trapping, building fences, bridges and turnstiles, and identifying problems and how to fix them.

“It’s not just about being a labourer, checking traps, maintaining tracks and spraying and removing weeds,” Flack said.

“It’s about discerning the environment with a mātauranga Māori lens and being able to supervise others and themselves.”

From 2023, UCOL students would learn from a new purpose-built facility at Pūkaha.

The 916m2 education centre would have a wharenui and 40 beds, allowing space for 90 to 100 people to stay overnight.

UCOL students would use the facility to study wildlife conservation and mātauranga Māori, made all the more special by having nocturnal native bird species outside.

From next year, Pūkaha would also offer educational resources for children and adolescents aligned with its curriculum.