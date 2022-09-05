Soldiers put to task on Manawatū Gorge replacement road

(From left) Sappers (engineers) Ryan Hay, Kieran Cropp and Jared Greenfield are some of the staff who have worked on the project, gaining valuable experience to put to use for their work in the Defence Force.

New Zealand Army soldiers are taking part in the construction of a large-scale roading project in the Manawatū in an effort to further their training.

A partnership between the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the Te Ahu a Turanga – Manawatū Tararua Highway Alliance has given soldiers the chance to get on site and gain experience by helping to build the replacement road for the Manawatū Gorge, which was closed in 2017 following a series of slips.

Waka Kotahi – NZ Transport Agency commissioned the alliance to build the 11.5 kilometre four-lane highway between Ashhurst and Woodville, providing a more efficient, resilient and safer route for motorists.

While army engineers often used heavy machinery to construct or cross obstacles, keeping troops and equipment moving, working on a project of this scale did not happen often.

READ MORE:

* Shared pathway improvements proposed for Ashhurst

* Moa bones found during Manawatū highway build date back at least 180,000 years

* New gorge highway project alliance wins diversity award



Troop Commander 2nd Engineer Regiment 25 Engineer Support Squadron Lieutenant Blair Jones said soldiers would benefit from the project as it was on a scale they wouldn’t normally be exposed to on a day-to-day basis.

“Our soldiers will learn more about what is involved in an infrastructure project of this size.

“They also learn how to use updated and new plant equipment that utilises up-to-date GPS tracking systems for tracking plant movement, digging depths and boundaries.”

He said the project provided work experience where plant operators could gather practical evidence and verification of competency, which could contribute towards the completion of a number of civil construction national certificates.

Jones said it also allowed soldiers access to industry-leading subject-matter experts.

“There will be two to three soldiers on site for a six-week rotation, which will continue until the duration of the project.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Waka Kotahi owner interface manager Grant Kauri said the partnership is another component to the spirit of collaboration on the project.

Waka Kotahi owner interface manager for Te Ahu a Turanga, Grant Kauri, said the soldiers’ involvement was another example of how the project placed a high value on partnership and collaboration.

“Partnership is a core component of everything we do on this project.

“We’ve partnered with iwi, with the companies designing and building the highway, and with our surrounding communities.

“The NZDF has a long history of supporting people and communities, so we’re thrilled to have their personnel involved in this project.”

To mark the partnership, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the NZDF and Fulton Hogan (on behalf of the Te Ahu a Turanga Alliance) in April.