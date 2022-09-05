Manawatū book lovers put their knowledge to the test at Kids' Lit Quiz

More than 40 teams from 24 schools compete at the Manawatū Kids’ Lit Quiz held at the Feilding Civic Centre.

From The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to Salman Rushdie, children from across Manawatū have been quizzed on a variety of things they read in the books they love.

About 160 students, aged between 9 and 13 years from 24 schools, competed in the annual Kids’ Lit Quiz, held on Monday at the Feilding Civic Centre.

The annual literature quiz had been organised in the region for the past 31 years, and grouped together children in teams of four.

Quiz master Wayne Mills asked the students about 100 questions from 10 different categories.

READ MORE:

* Well-read pupils off to national Kids' Lit Quiz final

* Palmerston North bookworms off to national lit quiz final

* Book fans make national lit quiz finals



The aim of the quiz was to encourage students to read a range of books and pay attention to their details.

Competition organiser and Halcombe School teacher Margot Mackie said the winning team would go to the national final that took place in Wellington.

“There are 10 rounds of 10 questions. It is always so fascinating to see so many children taking part in the quiz that encourages pupils to read books.”

Emma Grace Collier, 12, who was a reserve from Halcombe School, said the children prepared hard for the quiz and they were not allowed to know the categories until the day of the competition.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Halcombe School students Emma Grace Collier, left, and Kourtney Anne Houghton.

“Every Thursday, our teachers help us take a couple of little quizzes to prepare for the annual quiz.

“We do quizzes from categories such as animals and colours.”

Kourtney Anne Houghton, 10, said the only way to prepare for the lit quiz was by reading a lot of books.

“I love art and reading. It not only prepares us for the annual quiz, it also helps us gain knowledge and makes us smarter.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Students from Masterton’s Hadlow School discuss a question.

Not all teams were from schools in Manawatū.

Some students had travelled all the way from Wairarapa and Horowhenua to attend the quiz.

Hadlow School student Rosie Heaton, who came from Masterton, said her team had been preparing for the annual quiz for an entire term.

“We research on different subjects and look for books on those subjects. We also have conversations about them.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Palmerston North’s Whakarongo School student Kaija Johnson with her mother Miriam Eglinton.

Parent Miriam Eglinton said the quiz was meant to make reading a "habit".

“My daughter has been actively taking part in the quiz for two years. She is encouraged to read a variety of books to inculcate reading as a habit.

“I think reading is good for improving their concentration levels and inculcate attention to detail and problem-solving skills.”

Quiz winners – one team from Masterton Intermediate and one from Winchester School – will go on to the national finals.

Carncot Independent School won first place in the small school category.