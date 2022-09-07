Generations unite in Feilding for the love of music

Established in 1932, the Feilding Music Society now has about 60 members of all ages and abilities.

There may be about 60 years between its youngest and oldest members, but the Feilding Music Society is going strong as it marks its 90th anniversary.

Formed in 1932 as the British Music Society, the group was first put together to give musicians in the community a means to play together.

The society now had about 60 members who came together once a month for the love of music.

Society president and its youngest member, Catherine Larsen, 33, said the group celebrated its 90th anniversary in August with the Salon concert ‘Homecoming’ with Hammers and Horsehair.

“Celebrating 90 years was a big moment for us. Music is a global language that makes people from different age groups and backgrounds come together.

“No matter what language you speak, no matter whether you come from a desert in Africa or you are from a fancy place in New York, good music is appreciated by everyone.”

From choirs to concerts and carols, the group organised live events that brought together people who played musical instruments and those who sang.

Pianist and choir director Christine Edge said the past two year’s programmes were full of interruptions thanks to Covid-19.

Supplied/Stuff Catherine Larsen, 33, with one of the society’s long-serving members, Bruce Stern, 82, cut the cake to celebrate the society’s 90th anniversary.

“We had last minute concert cancellations due to lockdown in 2021. Though we delayed getting started this year, we have noticed a renewed interest in people.

“It seems Covid hasn’t stopped people from coming.”

Meetings used to be organised in members’ homes, and in 1948 the committee put together a programme for the year with a musical theme for each evening.

The format was still the same and performers came up with creative ideas for the monthly theme.

Larsen said the group encouraged young members and people from diverse communities to join.

“You don’t need to know music really well to join the society. You just need to have an interest. We have had older people and school students perform for us.

“It is a space for people to develop their performance skills. We want young people to get involved, and their families to come along to see what we do.”

Supplied/Stuff Society’s president Catherine Larsen says the society offers a space for people to develop performance skills of those interested in music.

Programme manager and singer Bernie Robson said people should give the society a chance.

“Not everybody sings in tune all the time. Some group members like Christine are very good at getting us on the right notes anyway.”

Singer Mary Lewis said challenges faced by the group included finding a venue for performances and finding storage for its musical instruments.

“You need a place where you can always keep your equipment. We had the Little Theatre in Feilding that was just perfect for the kind of concerts we do, but it was closed last year.

“We struggle to find a place to perform.”

The group had invested in a portable piano setup to let the choir visit rest homes, schools and sing out in the community.

The society had sponsored visiting artists to perform in Feilding and its most successful concerts, both sell outs, were by Michael Houston, and TVNZ’s Young musicians.

The society’s next live concert is on Sunday at Feilding’s St Mark’s Methodist Church at 2pm.

Edge said one could listen to music anywhere, on the radio, television, smartphone or YouTube, and live concerts had taken a hit over recent time.

“My hope is that the coming generations will grow to appreciate live music, especially the quality live music like we have had privilege to enjoy here in Feilding since 1932.”

For more information, email feildingmusicsociety@gmail.com.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the next live concert would be on Saturday. The correct date is Sunday, September 11. (Updated September 7, 1.30pm).