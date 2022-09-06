Grass is greener for new Manawatū Golf Club boss

James Lovegrove is the new general manager at the Manawatū Golf Club.

The chance to take the reins at one of the country’s top golf courses was enough to convince new Manawatū Golf Club general manager James Lovegrove to change codes.

Lovegrove was the Manawatū Cricket Association’s general manager for four years, but has recently taken the role vacated by Chris Wilson at the golf club and has high hopes for his new role.

“I’m loving the opportunity,” Lovegrove said. “I’m grateful for the learning experience at Manawatū cricket to prepare for this.

“There’s [sic] so many transferable skills - working with the community, relying on the team to achieve goals, both have strong boards.”

Lovegrove said leaving Manawatū cricket was a hard decision, but part of strong leadership was knowing when to step aside and create space for an exciting new leader.

Now at the helm of the golf club, which had about 1100 members, Lovegrove said it was one of the most respected clubs in New Zealand with its pro shop, cafe, practice facilities and the course itself.

There were 32 full-time staff, including head greenkeeper Kiel Stechman and Alan Hyatt, who ran the pro shop, and the club hosted about 20 events a week.

Lovegrove had been playing at Manawatū since the 1990s when he was studying at teachers’ college, which was then next door.

He said the club had young members and he hoped to grow the number of young women who were members.

“Golf is really booming and we’ve got really successful figureheads. Golf has become cool again.”

He said one of his goals was to use the expertise of members to make sure they continued to grow the club.

He wanted to keep bringing a mix of young and old players through.

The big competition for the summer would be the return of the Super 6s tournament, which had been cancelled the past two years due to Covid-19.