Shotgun incident brings firearms back into focus in Levin

In O’Malley’s Bar and Grill, an argument between two women allegedly resulted in a shotgun being brandished, giving the town new concerns about firearms in the community.

While police say there is no indication the latest incident on Friday evening is gang related, a male worker at the bar who wished to remain anonymous believed otherwise, saying more people are carrying weapons as tensions in Levin rise between gangs.

The Horowhenua town has had issues with gang-related crime in the past, particularly involving members of the Nomads who have had a presence in the town for decades.

Bar owner Martin O’Malley declined to comment though Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said the public nature of the incident was very concerning.

“We’re not alone in this matter. There does seem to be an escalation around the country and the number of times firearms are used is very sad.

“It’s sad to see, and my plea would be that violence of this sort never solves anything. We as a community have to work better at coming together and stopping these incidents.”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden says the rise in violence in Levin is saddening.

Levin had seen its fair share of gang violence in the past, with the 2016 killing of Palmiro MacDonald marking a high point in tensions between the Nomads and Head Hunters in partnership with the Mongrel Mob over the local meth trade.

Late in 2021, another incident occurred involving a Nomads prospect attacking a rival gang member with a pair of scissors, causing injuries that required hours of surgery for the victim.

And in July, government-released data showed the number of firearms incidents involving gang members around the country since 2019 came to 390 per year; more than one per day.

However, Victoria University criminologist Dr. Trevor Bradley said that while these incidents were confronting, there was no easy answer.

“It’s very difficult to tell how and why these firearms incidents are occurring and whether they’re part of a broader trend.

“There needs to be more research done because as it stands, we rely on police and political parties and the police’s gang statistics have a history of being inaccurate.”

When it came to the 501s (deportees), Bradley said it was important to distinguish that not all of them reoffended in New Zealand.

“What we do know is that they’re flown here and left totally to their own devices in a country they often have no connections in.

“We need to be reassuring these communities and putting these incidents in their proper context.

“A lot of gang-related offending is intra-gang and unfortunately innocent people get caught up in the crossfire. But while there’s a lot of talk about banning patches or banning association, it doesn’t solve the issue.”

Supplied Victoria University criminologist Trevor Bradley says there needs to be more nuance and research beyond easy slogans and rhetoric.

Bradley said ultimately there needed to be a focus on the root causes as to what made these organisations attractive to young people.

“Young people to be given a meaningful stake and investment in society, some motivation to abide by social expectations and norms. When they have nothing, they have nothing to lose, so we need an evidence-based approach.”

“The evidence tells us the more people we keep out of the justice system and the more who are given meaningful opportunities in life, the fewer will develop a criminal lifestyle and reoffend.

“And so far, New Zealand has been successful as shown by the declining incarceration rate. In short, there has to be more nuance to how we talk about this issue.”

In a statement a police media spokesperson said police were not aware of an increase in reported gang-related violence in Levin, but on a national level continued to step-up enforcement and the disruption of unlawful gang activity as part of Operation Cobalt.

They said the incident at O’Malley’s involved an imitation firearm and there was no information to suggest it was gang-related.

The person responsible had since come forward to police.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested when police responded to the bar.

He was charged with unlawfully possessing a knife in a public place and unlawfully possessing ammunition, and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.