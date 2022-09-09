Queen Elizabeth II dies: It felt like every Kiwi turned out to see the Queen in Manawatū

The first visit of a reigning monarch to Palmerston North took place in January 1954. Here a young Queen Elizabeth II, escorted by Mayor Geoffrey Tremaine, leave the royal train in Te Marae o Hine/The Square to meet the crowds that massed to greet her.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Manawatū region three times over more than 20 years, with thousands lining the streets to catch a glimpse of our head of state.

1954

It was 1954 when the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II travelled through the Tararua and Manawatū regions for the first time.

With a population of just 35,000, it would have felt like most of Palmerston North had turned out to see the Queen as she arrived in Te Marae o Hine/The Square by NZR train.

In fact, news reports at the time predicted three out of every four Kiwis caught a glimpse of the Queen during her tour.

NZ History (Richards family)/Richards family The Queen visiting Marton in 1954. This photo was taken by Jim Richards of Richards Studios and his daughter, Shirley, said this photo was his ''pride and joy''.

"Out across the Manawatū plain and into the Square of Palmerston North. Where do they come from, all these people, with only two million in the whole country? Yet this scene is typical of the Queen's reception in more than 50 towns," commentary of the day rang out.

Accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, the Queen's arrival in the Manawatū region came on January 7, 1954.

It was a warm summer's day and the royal couple had come from Hawke's Bay, via public welcomes in Waipawa, Waipukurau, Dannevirke, and Woodville.

In 2012, Rona Gleeson recounted how as a 6-year-old in Woodville she had stood in her best smocked dress with a bow in her hair among a group of children at Woodville's Railway Station, waiting to see the Queen.

She didn't know why she was there, or who the woman was that all the fuss was about, but she did as her and the other littlies who were gathered there were told: wave the mini Union Jack flag when the train arrived.

"I was with the little ones at the edge of the platform. The train was a red one as I recall, it huffed and puffed into the station and a long line of folk walked the length of the platform ... then it puffed and huffed off to Palmerston North.

"Along with most children of that time, we had seen many pictures of the coronation... the coaches, the processions, the pageantry and glitter - and that I expected, in Woodville!"

The mayor's daughter presented the Queen with a posy of flowers.

ManawatÅ« Heritage A crowd awaits the Queen Elizabeth outside The Grand Hotel, during the 1954 royal visit.

Gleeson's friend Lyn Eglington was also there, in her very best dress, with a flower sewn into the hem to disguise a tear. In 2012, she remembered Woodville women donning their best threads and a lot of fuss for something that was over very quickly.

She had heard it said that the Queen and Duke hoped to stand outside the train carriage to gain a better view of the 'wonders of the Manawatū Gorge'.

Once in Palmerston North, the Queen and Prince Philip attended a civic reception and civic dinner, held in the upper floor dining room of the tea rooms at the department store, C M Ross. The C M Ross building is now home to the Palmerston North City Library.

Following the dinner, the royal couple took to the balcony of the hotel to the rapturous cheers from thousands who had gathered below.

The pair stayed overnight at the Grand Hotel, in a specially designed suite with fresh flowers and his and hers bedrooms, decorated in muted pastel colours. Furniture from those rooms were later auctioned off.

After their whirlwind stay in Palmerston North, on January 8, the royal couple departed for their public welcomes at Feilding, Marton Junction, followed by a civic reception in Whanganui.

Palmerston North Council staff, the following day after the whirlwind royal visit, were reported to have voiced their displeasure at having to clean up after royal fans who camped out overnight in front of the hotel.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip greet school children lined up at the Sportsground, Fitzherbert Avenue on March 20, 1970. They visited Palmerston North for about 90 minutes as part of their tour of New Zealand.

1970

The Queen and Duke again visited Palmerston North as part of their New Zealand tour during March, 1970.

Visiting as part of the James Cook bicentenary celebrations, the royal couple used the tour to introduce Prince Charles and Princess Anne to New Zealand.

John Cleland Photo Studio Ltd In 1970, the Queen was being escorted through the crowds by Palmerston North mayor Desmond Black.

By that time, the train no longer stopped on The Square, but the Queen did go for a stroll in front of thousands of onlookers, escorted through the crowds by mayor Desmond Black. This was, after all, the tour which initiated the royal “walk-about”.

A Manawatū Standard editorial at the time recalled "the Queen was not greeted with the same fervour in 1970 as in 1954".

Massey University Archives In March 1970, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, arrived at Massey University, Palmerston North. On the left is the Minister of Education, Hon Brian Talboys.

Although the welcome was still a warm one, her time in the city was brief, concentrated on Massey and the research institute, so it was not surprising that the reception was not as rapturous as her previous visit.

Photos from the tour show school children lining a path while waving their arms and cheering as the open car carrying the Queen and Duke made its way through the Fitzherbert Park sports ground on Fitzherbert Ave.

Massey University Archives HM Queen Elizabeth II tours Massey University campus, Palmerston North. The Queen is accompanied by the Chancellor, Mr Les Gandar, centre, and the vice-chancellor, Dr Alan Stewart.

1977

In what would be her final visit to the Manawatū region, the Queen arrived in Palmerston North in February 1977 as part of her celebration of her silver jubilee - 25 years on the throne.

It was, quite literally, a flying visit.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip visited Palmerston North on Saturday February 26, 1977, as part of their New Zealand tour. Here they drive through The Square, lined by people, in an open landrover.

The royal couple arrived by plane from Gisborne for a luncheon at noon and were gone again by 3pm, bound for the capital.

While here, they walked through Te Marae o Hine and travelled by Landrover to The Steeple Restaurant on Fitzherbert Ave where they were greeted by city mayor Brian Elwood.