Motorcyclist dead after serious crash in Tokomaru

A motorcyclist died in a crash near Palmerston North on Friday.

A 3km stretch of road on SH57 is closed south of Tokomaru, with diversions in place, following a fatal crash.

A motorcyclist died in the crash, involving a tractor, near Palmerston North, just before 1.30pm on Friday.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene and an investigation was under way.

Two fire crew attended the crash.