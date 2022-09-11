Meet Manawatū couple wanting to serve Ukraine 'until the last hour possible'

Sanson resident Stephen and Lynn Gill are in Ukraine and Poland to help people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sanson couple Stephen and Lynn Gill who left for Ukraine in July are volunteering along the Polish-Ukrainian border to help people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They cross borders every day. They work in shifts, make food parcels, help wheelchair users and distribute supplies to those stuck in conflict zones and fleeing Ukrainian towns.

Stephen Gill said he heard many horror stories from survivors.

“I'm not sure the world really understands the extent of this tragedy and already many are tired of it, including media.”

READ MORE:

* 'I'm dreaming about peace': Meet the Ukrainian women training to clear landmines

* UN chief launches effort for Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire

* New Zealand needs to be seen standing up for the Ukrainians in the best way we can



The couple, who did not receive any advisory from the New Zealand government to leave Ukraine, was determined to continue the humanitarian work "until the last hour possible".

“There are people from all over the world here, many of whom are comfortable inside Ukraine. We have drivers from our team that go all the way into combat zones, including Russian occupied territory.

“The need is too great, and volunteers are now few and far between. We will be here until the last hour possible.”

Supplied/Stuff A van loaded with food parcels leaves for Ukraine’s Odesa region that came under siege from Russian forces early on in the conflict.

The couple expressed concerns over the absence of volunteers from global fundraising agencies in Ukraine.

Gill said volunteers and local agencies were horrified at logistical issues with fundraising initiatives carried out by Red Cross and UNHCR.

Supplied/Stuff Lynn Gill who took a leave without pay from her full time job in Palmerston North to go to Ukraine for humanitarian work, makes a packet of goods for people affected in the war-hit country.

“They haven't actually had any staff assisting with the country's civilian evacuation. Everything seen on TV with food and shelter etc. being offered was wholly small self-funded groups and individuals. The UN have put up some tents but [there are] no people to assist refugees.

”Polish Red Cross did nothing until just a few weeks ago. They have now taken over the refugee centre on our border and kicked out all foreign volunteers. If you're not Polish and aren't registered with Red Cross, you can no longer assist in the centre.”

Supplied/Stuff Sanson resident Stephen Gill waits for the arrival of refugees along the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The couple said they were proud to see the efforts of the New Zealand government supporting Ukraine.

“We have soldiers training Ukrainians, and we support Ukraine with finance and equipment.”

Talking about former New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen who was killed fighting on Ukraine’s front line while on an unpaid leave from the New Zealand Defence Force, Gill said Abelen died doing what he was trained for.

“When an innocent country is being pillaged and its people slaughtered, most trained soldiers would have a desire to help.

“His family should be proud of him, but of course losing someone is a tragedy in itself.”

Supplied/Stuff The couple was invited by the local mayor to attend a celebration of the Ukraine Independence Day last month. The mayor welcomed support from New Zealand.

The couple left for Kraków in Poland on July 4. The couple connected with Polish not-for-profit initiative Slot On The Border and learned there was a shortage of humanitarian aid.

The couple’s Safe Travel itinerary initially indicated Poland and Turkey as destinations, but they later included Ukraine as they cross borders almost every day.

Supplied/Stuff Stephen Gill, second from left, and Lynn Gill, third from left, hold Ukrainian National Flag along with other volunteers.

Local charitable organisation Centrum Pomocy Humanitarnej w Szegini acknowledged the couple’s humanitarian work in a Facebook post for collecting funds, buying goods and making more than 500 parcels of essential supplies that were supplied to people in need.