Two arrested after assault in Palmerston North

A part of Cliff Rd near Te Motu o Poutoa or Pork Chop Hill remains blocked with police tape on Saturday morning.

Police arrested two people following an assault overnight near a park in Palmerston North.

One person was taken to hospital after police observed people acting suspiciously near a vehicle parked outside Anzac Park in Fitzherbert around 3.40am.

A police spokesperson said the officers at the scene spoke to the people and determined that one person had been assaulted.

“The person was transported to hospital for assessment of injuries.

READ MORE:

* Police speed camera operator assaulted in Invercargill

* Person 'struck by vehicle', another stabbed and officer attacked and knocked to ground near Palmerston North

* Police investigating assault in north Auckland after man hospitalised



“Police have arrested two people in relation to the incident and charges are currently being considered.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Police conducts a scene examination near Anzac Park in Fitzherbert, Palmerston North, following an assault overnight.

A part of Cliff Rd near Te Motu o Poutoa or Pork Chop Hill was blocked off on Saturday morning as police examined the scene.