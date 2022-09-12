​​​​​​​Manawatū students sport shaved heads, wacky wigs and hairdos to raise cancer awareness

Students Adam Wasley and Deklan Powell shave their heads along with teachers shaved their heads on Wigs Wenesday to raise child cancer awareness

Manawatū pupils shaved their heads in a symbolic gesture to show support for young cancer patients.

Students and teachers at Feilding's Lytton Street School shaved their locks and sported funky wigs and hairdos last Wednesday to raise funds through gold coin donations for the Child Cancer Foundation.

The school organised “Wigs Wednesday”, where students including year 6 student Adam Wasley and year 2 student Deklan Powell shaved their heads to donate hair to The Wig Company, an organisation that makes wigs with human hair for children suffering with cancer.

Some students sported crazy wigs to show they care and even teacher Pā Ronald Nolan and principal Ben Ward-Smith shaved their heads.

Adam, 11, wanted to help children who suffered hair loss fighting cancer.

“When you go through cancer treatment, all your hair falls out. I saw my grandmothers' sister wearing a wig when she lost her hair fighting cancer.

“I shaved my head because my hair would help in making a wig for a cancer patient.”

Year 2 student Deklan was keen to get his hair shaved as he decided to raise awareness after his 3-year-old nephew was recently detected with a stage 4 cancer.

“My family knows what it is like to have a child with cancer. I think I look better than what I looked before.

“I would love to keep doing things [to raise awareness about cancer in children].”

Teacher and associate principal Nolan said the idea was to foster understanding of cancer.

“The children get to have a fun day of wearing wigs and crazy hairdos, and most importantly it gives them an understanding and learning about other children who lose their hair fighting cancer.”

Supplied Lytton Street School student Deklan Powell gets his head shaved during Wigs Wednesday to raise child cancer awareness.

The idea of organising the fundraiser came about after Nolan’s niece told him about it.

“My nephew Ōkawa was diagnosed with liver cancer when he was 2. He was immediately sent to Starship Hospital. He underwent intense chemo treatment for six months.

“We saw how hard the battle was, but they [the family] are winning it. One year on, and Ōkawa is heading into remission, thanks to the Children's Cancer foundation, Starship hospital and whānau.”

The school raised $600 until Thursday. The proceeds would go to Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Wig Wednesday will continue throughout September.

Any school, workplace or community group can show support for the children and their whānau by joining Wig Wednesday this September. For more information and to donate, check out https://wigwednesday.org.nz/donate