Car crashes into power pole near Palmerston North before catching fire

Emergency services attended a crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Rd on Sunday afternoon, following reports that a car had smashed into a power pole and caught fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said fire engines and ambulances responded at 5.35pm.

Police was also in attendance to carry out traffic management.

A police spokesperson said drivers were being urged to avoid the area.

The spokesperson said local power grid disruptions were also a possibility, but power company personnel were also at the scene of the crash to assess the damage.

The car caught fire after the crash, and firefighters extinguished the blaze from a distance due to the risk posed by downed power cables.

All four passengers were out of the vehicle, and there were no serious injuries.

However, ambulance staff carried out examinations as a precaution.