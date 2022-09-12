Manawatū mayoral candidate promises to make it NZ's safest district

Three-term district councillor Shane Casey is running for mayor in Manawatū again following an unsuccessful bid in 2019.

Making Manawatū the safest district in New Zealand as vehicle thefts and burglaries rise in the region is one of the top electoral promises of mayoral hopeful Shane Casey.

Casey said if he becomes mayor, the first two things he would do are immediately contacting the minister of police and appeal for increasing police numbers in Manawatū.

He strongly believes safe and sustainable infrastructure, and quality of life to everyone is the basis to achieve growth in the district.

Casey grouped his priorities around public safety, improving stormwater infrastructure to address flooding, and tackling housing shortages. He believes safe and sustainable infrastructure and quality of life improvements are the basis to achieve growth in the district.

Casey said he would want to establish a constructive relationship with the central government rather than blaming it. The solution for infrastructure improvements, he said, lied in maintaining the drive to get the work done.

“I think some alignment could be improved between the central government and the local council.

“However, I want to be part of a local government that builds a positive relationship with [central] government.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Manawatū mayoral seat is a close fight between Shane Casey and incumbent Helen Worboys.

He believed the Three Waters reforms issue overshadowed many things in local council.

“The responsibility to improve [stormwater network] still sits with us. I'm not going to get lost in the noise of Three Waters, and anti-this and pro-that. If I'm the mayor, I still need to provide quality infrastructure regardless.”

Amid the challenges posed by rising safety concerns, poor infrastructure and the impact of climate change on Manawatū, Casey is hopeful of the district’s future.

“I see the future of the district as strong. Manawatū has done really well because we didn’t rely on tourism. Through Covid, Manawatū remains a food production region [that] continues to provide quality food and protein to the nation and the world.”

The key, he said, would be to maintain a balance between carbon farming, dairy, beef and sheep, and sustainability.

When asked why he supported Feilding general ward candidate Melissa Stewart, who has ties to Voices For Freedom, Casey said he supported her for being a young female and former entrepreneur.

“I heard rumours that she had [taken part in protests]. I supported her as a young female business owner, and someone who operated business in Feilding CBD.

“I support protesting in general, but the moment it gets violent and becomes anti-establishment without a solid basis of concern and argument, I don't support the protests at all.

“We protested for Māori wards last year, but I am against protests that become unlawful.”

Casey, who worked extensively with young people, expressed his desire to keep working with them and offer better future prospects through the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs.

Casey was one of the councillors who voted in favour of establishing Māori wards at the council and said ‘no’ to giving consent for land for the pyrolysis plant in Feilding.