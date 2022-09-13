Pongaroa roads crumble around Tararua candidates meeting

Heather Monk outlines problems facing the Pongaroa community as the candidates prepare to speak.

The third round of Tararua’s ‘Meet The Candidates’ events had more empty chairs than planned after a slip south of Pongaroa on Route 52 cut off the southern towns and farms of the district.

Leaving just two roads open into the remote rural township, the northern part of Route 52 from Dannevirke was the recommended route to take.

But even that road was littered with slips, trees were hanging off hillsides waiting to fall, and phone signal was non-existent.

Any accident, breakdown, or medical emergency on the road at night would have left any solo motorist in deep trouble.

READ MORE:

* 'Like a mud tsunami': Roads closed after wild weather sweeps through Tararua

* Tararua District Council gets $14.6m in Government funding for Route 52 upgrade

* Tomos and slip risk cause detours on rural Tararua roads



The state of the road was such that at the conclusion of Monday night’s meeting, mayor Tracey Collis and the other candidates were teaming up to travel in convoys back to Dannevirke.

Opening the meeting at the Pongaroa Community Hall, moderator Heather Monk outlined key issues facing the town.

“A few apologies on behalf of the South Ward candidates who weren’t able to make it due to the highway slip on Route 52,” she said.

Supplied Slips are commonplace on Route 52, causing disruption for residents travelling to Dannevirke or Pahīatua (file photo).

“For those of you here, I hope you’re able to make it safely back to Dannevirke and the weather doesn’t move the Waione slip any further.”

The Waione slip covered one lane and left a telephone pole on a precarious lean, threatening to send local residents back into the Middle Ages.

Monk also addressed other issues facing the town, including boil water notices and wastewater issues.

“We have sewerage issues here when the weather is bad, it overflows in the rain.

“You might catch the smell if the weather gets worse tonight.”

While the audience was surprisingly quiet, the candidates were anything but.

North Ward candidate, mayoral candidate and volunteer firefighter James Kendrick said he had been working with St John Ambulance to provide better services for rural communities and bemoaned the state of water in the town.

“I get a call from Chris Chapman and he tells me to get in the tanker and head down to Pongaroa to supply drinking water.”

When Three Waters inevitably came up, one audience member questioned whether amalgamation of water would lead to a full amalgamation with other regions.

Mayoral candidate Nick Hill claimed central government figures on water were erroneous and used to scare local councils.

“We’ve seen two concerted attempts at amalgamation so far, and I believe that because Dannevirke’s identity in Tararua means it’s lost nationally, it could happen again.

“As a captain would say on a ship, we need to repel the boarders and stand up against these scare tactics.”

Conor Knell/Stuff North Ward and mayoral candidate James Kendrick passionately addresses the crowd when recounting young people's fears of climate change and their disillusionment with local government.

Collis was quick to rule out any stealth amalgamation with Wairarapa or Hawke’s Bay, saying Tararua’s vast road network put it far down the list.

“Three Waters is coming. That’s not our decision, that’s from the central government. What we’re looking at is the detail and how we can assure local people get a say.”

Collis also assured residents she would be advocating for road resilience funding from Waka Kotahi, alongside other rural councils, to provide future proofing funds for roads like Route 52, building on repairs done last year.

The final candidates event will be held in Pahīatua at the Bush Community Centre on Wednesday at 7pm.