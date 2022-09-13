Good long jump battle between Lyver and Kennedy in winter series

Forbes Kennedy was second in the long jump at the final round of the winter track series. (File photo).

ATHLETICS: Despite the great conditions it was disappointing to see a small number of competitors at the final round of the winter track series.

Angus Lyver and Forbes Kennedy had a good battle in the long jump in the meeting on Sunday, with Lyver claiming victory with a best leap of 6.52m, marginally better than Kennedy’s best of 6.50m.

Cody Wilson continued his dominance of the sprints, winning the 60m in 7.11s and the 200m in 21.67s, with Kennedy second in the 200m in 22.91s.

National triple jump champion Anna Thomson recorded a personal best time of 27.63s in winning the 200m and leaped 5.16m winning the long jump.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Cup moved south to be run at Awapuni

* Manawatū's Luke Scott in flying form at 10,000m challenge

* Covid-19 situation improves slightly for athletics events



One area with good participation was the throwing events and we were grateful for the Wellington officials who ran these events

The winter track series, while a small quick-fire meeting run over in 90 minutes, still required a significant amount of work in the background ensuring it ran smoothly, which usually goes unnoticed.

I was asked to be starter for the meeting, and I will reflect on how this role has changed over the years.

When I competed many years ago, races were started using a pistol, I think in some cases it was even a sawn-off 303.

Races were judged by a group of officials on the finish line with timing done by a sweep second stopwatch, with officials often being armed with a magnifying glass to determine which mark the arm had stopped closest to.

Timing became a lot easier with the introduction of digital stopwatches and cap-gun starting guns becoming more common.

With the advent of electronic timing, things changed as it was necessary to get a signal from the starting gun to start the timing in the camera at the finish line.

This was done by a cable running from the starter to one of the various junction boxes around the track.

This became quite intense as, with races starting from different positions, it was necessary to wind up the cable and move it to be reconnected at the nearest junction box to the new starting position.

The purchase of a wireless system was a big improvement, eliminating the need to move cables with the signal being electronically sent to the camera.

The supply of caps for the starting gun became a major issue and we now operate an electronic starting gun.

Among the tasks is the setting of the photo-finish system and we have been fortunate to utilise the expertise of Mark Harris from Masterton.

For this meeting each athlete is allocated a race number and this is used to identify them in results.

Prior to the start of laned races, the race number and lane of each athlete is radioed through and once the race is judged the results automatically populate the athlete’s name and time.

Another important task is checking the accuracy of the timing system.

This is done by conducting a zero test, which involves the firing of the starting gun while on the finishing line and the image being captured on the photo-finish camera.

Another task necessary is the setting up of the anemometer to record the wind reading. All these tasks are necessary before the first race is started.

Hurdle races involve even more preparation with firstly the hurdles needing to be transported from the gear shed onto the track then set up in the correct position.

The race distance, number of hurdles, hurdle spacing, hurdle height and weight need to be taken into account. Tip balance can be different for each age group and needs to be changed and checked before each race.

The preparation is not limited to track events either, with the horizontal jump pits needing to be dug over and smoothed out before competition.

The take-off boards and blank boards need to be inserted depending on what event is being contested.

The anemometer needs to be positioned and cones available to signify the availability of access to the landing area.

♦ Looking at the nominations for the general meeting for Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui and it appears to be the status quo.

One change is the name of Vanessa Hodge, nee Story, as the centre president. Congratulations to Vanessa on her recent marriage.

Do not forget Tuesday is the Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club’s general meeting in the Colin Gemmell Room at the track with a 7pm start.