Climate activists protest in Palmerston North against 'unregulated' aviation emissions

Climate activists put up a protest on Wednesday morning in front of the Palmerston North Conference and Function Centre as the NZ Airports Hui 2022 begins.

As international travel resumes for New Zealand, climate activists say ‘unregulated’ aviation emissions and a plan to build a new airport in Otago will make the nation’s global emission targets unachievable.

Climate activists protested outside the NZ Airports Hui 2022 on Wednesday morning at the Palmerston North Events and Function Centre.

With banners and handwritten messages on the pavement, the climate enthusiasts expressed concern over aviation emissions and lack of alternatives to travel domestically.

The protest was led by Massey professor Robert McLachlan and Dr Paul Callister – who authored a report on New Zealand’s aviation emissions – and community midwife Sahra Kress.

READ MORE:

* Protesters call on Wellington City Council to publicly oppose airport expansion

* Air NZ asks customers to pack light as part of new carbon emission reduction campaign 'Flight NZ0'

* As international travel resumes, will New Zealand’s sky-high aviation emissions take off again?



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Community midwife Sahra Kress, who came all the way from Kāpiti to take part in the protest, appeals people to minimise their travel.

The protesters said they were concerned as aviation emissions were not subject to GST and fuel excise tax and were not part Emissions Trading Scheme or covered by five-yearly carbon budgets.

McLachlan said it was ‘climate fraud’.

“Most of our aviation emissions are from the international travel, [but] it is not covered by any normal climate regulation.

“These emissions are unaccounted and unregulated. They are pretending that no aviation emissions due to international travel exist. It is a climate fraud.”

Kress used to frequently travel to the Pacific for her aid work and research but stopped after she saw the impact of climate change in the Pacific Islands.

She said frequent flying was a major problem.

SUPPLIED Lamborghini is cutting the CO2 from its transportation by 85 per cent by switching to rail.

“I was flying to the Pacific. While I was there, I saw the impact of climate breakdown on islands and realised the flying is damaging.

“People have to minimise their travel.”

Callister, who lived in Paekākāriki, said there was an urgent need to provide people with alternatives to flying.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Super Shuttle executive director Graeme Dobson stops on his way in to the conference to talk to protest organiser Sahra Kress.

“International and domestic air travel from New Zealand contributes to 12% of CO2 emission. Domestically, we fly seven times the amount that the UK does and nine times the amount Germany does.

“It is because there are no trains. We need to have options for people to get around without flying.”

The protesters said plans to build a new international airport at Tarras in central Otago, capable of handling long-range, wide-bodied jets, would rapidly grow emissions.