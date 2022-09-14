'Pretty cool feeling': Topdresser pilot a lifesaver for kayaker in trouble

Coastguard from Foxton marina responded to the rescue and were able to reach the capsized kayaker after he was spotted by a topdresser pilot. From left, Coastguard Manawatū president Grant Rigby and coastguard Eddie Bambery.

A topdressing pilot was flying in the right place at the right time to save the life of a capsized kayaker stranded in rough waters.

Emergency services received a call from a kayaker in trouble off the coast of Himatangi Beach at 9am on Saturday.

The conditions were foul with strong easterly winds and rough sea. Emergency services had no clue to the kayaker’s location, other than him being two kilometres off the coastline.

Aerospread topdressing pilot Scott Dunkerley, who had emptied a load at a farm between Foxton and Himatangi, responded to an alert from Ōhakea air base to assist in the rescue operation.

Supplied Aerospread topdressing pilot Scott Dunkerley spotted the kayaker who had drifted off Himatangi Beach after capsizing.

The Napier man said he was lucky to spot the distressed kayaker among the swells.

“It is a weird but pretty cool feeling to save a life. I think I was lucky to be there at the right time.”

About two kilometres offshore, Dunkerley saw something that looked different in the ocean, which he identified as the kayaker.

He marked the location on GPS and flew over a nearby private boat and got the pilot’s attention, before circling around the kayaker.

“The kayaker was going in the wrong direction, towards Australia. When he saw a plane, he looked up and waved at me.

“He looked pretty professional as he had a hi-vis orange life jacket on and his kayak had a sea anchor. I think it was strong wind that made it difficult for him.”

The kayaker, who was believed to be from Palmerston North, was picked up by the people out fishing, before Coastguard Manawatū arrived. He didn’t require hospital care.

Coastguard president Grant Rigby said the kayaker had gone out fishing closer to shore.

“I think he tipped over and was drifted two-three kilometres away by strong easterly [wind].”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Saturday’s rescue showed the benefit of kayakers carrying a radio. Coastguard Eddie Bambery, right, says some boaties still don’t bother.

Coastguard Eddie Bambery encouraged kayakers and boaties to always carry a radio.

“Make sure weather conditions are right. Maintain your boats well. We still see people going out there without any radio.

“Let the coastguard know you are going out to sea and what time you are expected to be back.

“If you say you will be back by 10, and radio operators don’t hear from you by 10.20 or 10.30, they would notify the coastguards.”

”He [the kayaker] was lucky as he managed to ring 111, but there are black spots in the sea, and cellphones may not work in the ocean.”

Manawatū Coastguard, formed in 1977, has 18 members and is based at Foxton Beach.

To learn more about boating safety and education, visit https://www.coastguard.nz/