Palmerston North council candidates want a CBD that is 'well and truly pumping'

Palmerston North's CBD has seen businesses shutter and foot traffic plummet since the city emerged from the pandemic.

The Palmerston North business community came out to hear candidate’s suggestions to get the central business district back on its feet after the pandemic decimated foot traffic.

Twenty-six candidates sat on the stage of the Globe Theatre on Tuesday night putting up their proposals for how to once again make the Palmerston North city centre an inviting place to spend time.

Green Party candidates Kaydee Zabelin and Brent Barrett emphasised the importance of having people choose to live in the CBD.

“We need a city centre that’s well and truly pumping,” Barrett said.

“We need good events that are well communicated and well lined up and ultimately, we need to see the residential population of our CBD go from 400 to 4000.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Parking in the city was raised as a barrier to CBD accessibility by candidates who have children

The city centre had been through the ringer since the pandemic hit in March 2020 with businesses closing and The Square becoming notably less safe.

While these problems were shared with cities big and small in New Zealand, it was nonetheless a concern for candidates on stage.

“We don’t have lakes or vineyards to bring people in,” Vaughan Dennison said. “Which is why events and retail are so important for our city.”

Parking was one area candidate believed could bring customers back, and multiple candidates said the first hour should be free.

Many of the women on stage recounted the stress of rushing about the CBD with children to avoid a ticket while others pointed to the success of The Plaza with their free first-hour parking.

SUPPLIED Palmerston North councillor Rachel Bowen promises to continue her work at revitalising and promoting hospitality and nightlife in the CBD.

Others promised to put a stop to Palmerston North’s much derided 90 degree end-on parking spaces.

It was a decidedly car-centric discussion that showed there was little appetite for public transport in Palmerston North’s recovery plans.

Immigration was mooted as another panacea for Palmerston North’s economic recovery, with Lou Findlay proposing ways to make the city an attractive destination for migrants coming through New Zealand’s recently reopened borders.

“We need to get on the Government’s back on getting overseas workers and easing immigration.

“We have people in the country and overseas begging to get in to New Zealand, and we keep putting obstacles in front of them.”

Other candidates such as Rachel Bowen spoke more broadly about the city’s reputation; a long-standing issue for the region that council had been desperately trying to reverse.

“We need to continue telling our story to attract new residents,” she said.

“We need to get the message out that Palmerston North isn’t boring and that it’s a really fun and vibrant place to build a life.

“And that means getting residents and businesses to feel proud of our city.”

But former National Party candidate William Wood said the city’s best placed focus would be on bringing back young people who had left for major cities, at home and abroad.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Council candidate William Wood believes there is much to gain in promoting the city to those who grew up in the region and are open to resettling in their hometown.

“We do struggle to retain young people because it’s only natural they’d want to go somewhere bigger like Wellington, Auckland, or overseas and have that adventure.

“What we can do is make Palmerston North a place people want to come back to and settle down, raise a family, and put roots down.

“And we can do that through rezoning land out to Longburn for housing and building employment opportunities.”

Meet the Candidates events are still ongoing across the city area.