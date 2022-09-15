'You should resign': Tararua mayoral candidate tells outgoing councillor in Pahīatua

Outgoing councillor Shirley Hull entered a brief war of words with mayoral candidate Nick Hill, who called on her to resign.

Tararua mayoral candidate Nick Hill has told outgoing councillor Shirley Hull she should resign during a candidates meeting, causing a stir in the audience unsure if the comment was made in sincerity or in jest.

Hill had claimed that councils were unaware of the water bills coming through ratepayers doors after the reforms came through. Hull rebutted this from the audience, saying that they’d been guaranteed water bills between $750 and $1200 per year.

This verbal altercation was just another chapter in the raging Three Waters debate that has dominated Tararua candidates discussions, including Wednesday’s meeting at Pahīatua’s Bush Community Centre.

The South Ward of Tararua District has five candidates vying for four positions. Some old faces like councillors Peter Johns and Alison Franklin are in the running again as well as Michael Long; a North Ward candidate from the 2019 elections.

The two fresh faces included Pahīatua business owner Jared Gardner and Woodville business owner and charity organiser Scott Gilmore.

The district was in a difficult position when it came to its infrastructure.

With a combination of a low ratepayer base of just 10,000 people and a large geographical area, maintaining those services on a local level had become increasingly difficult.

When asked about the new Pahīatua covered and heated pool, Gilmore said he supported the project and touted his charity experience and ability to lobby private entities and trusts.

Conor Knell/Stuff The audience in Pahīatua’s Bush Community Centre have questions ranging from water to carbon farming, which some believe is robbing the district of viable farmland.

“Councils nowadays are expected to provide 50% of the services with 10% of the tax base.

“When it comes to those nice-to-haves, we need to find alternative ways of funding so these projects have a fair share of community money without resorting to ratepayers.”

For key facilities, both Franklin and mayoral candidate James Kendrick pointed to Palmerston North’s single water and wastewater facilities and compared them to Tararua’s required seven facilities to meet compliance.

Franklin said Tararua did not get its fair share of central funding to meet the district’s needs.

“Wellington is disconnected from Tararua residents.

“The bar has been raised by central government that our infrastructure can’t meet. We need funding on a level footing.”

The new Manawatū Gorge replacement highway was a little more than two years away and the big question for the area was how to prepare for the onslaught of new residents looking for housing in commuting distance of Palmerston North.

waka kotahi Councillor Peter Johns said planning development in anticipation of the new highway is a matter of extreme urgency

Peter Johns called on a new growth plan for the council to match the changes Woodville and Pahīatua were due to face.

“Our future development needs to be more targeted.

“We need residential and industrial zones to encourage business growth. I’ve been pushing for this for a long time but now it’s a matter of extreme urgency.”

Conor Knell/Stuff The meeting was hosted by Explore Pahīatua and attended by the Tararua's mayoral, South and Māori ward candidates, as well as Horizons Regional Council's Māori constituency candidates.

Māori ward candidates from both Tararua and Horizons Regional Council were present and while Lorraine Stephenson remained firmly on message touting her extensive political experience, Dot Watson delved more into her concerns for Te Ao Māori in Tararua.

Watson was particularly vocal about iwi corporatisation.

“I’ve been promised by Ngāti Kahungunu and received nothing. I’ve contacted Rangitāne and felt shuffled around. We need our people’s confidence rebuilt.”

Candidates’ meetings for Tararua District will resume with a meeting at the Eketāhuna Community Centre on Wednesday, September 21 at 7pm.