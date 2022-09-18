Mother shattered over missing memento to lost daughter

Tina Cooke is upset she has lost a prized locket that has sentimental value.

A Palmerston North mother is desperate to find a treasured memento to her daughter.

Tina Cooke had been at the playground at Victoria Esplanade about 10am on Friday and was wearing a necklace that contained the ashes of her daughter who died when Cooke was 17 weeks’ pregnant with her three years ago.

But some time during the morning the locket on the necklace dropped off.

It was a small heart locket with footprints on it and a special keepsake. Cooke still had the chain.

READ MORE:

* Beyoncé's latest ultra-glam look will have you green with envy

* Joe Jonas keeps daughter Willa close to his heart with engraved locket

* Musicians' collaboration all about whānau



Supplied Tina Cooke has lost a prized necklace.

Cooke, who has three other young children, had been with them on the swings at the Fitzherbert Ave end of the playground, then went down to the flying fox.

She didn’t notice the necklace had fallen off until about 30 minutes later when she was at The Warehouse.

“Usually I would hear it if drops because it’s metal.”

She dashed back to the park to look for it and had people help her search, but they had not found it.

She had gone through her car to make sure it wasn’t in there.

She said she was annoyed at herself for not noticing it.

“I was so gutted. I thought, ‘oh my God no’.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Someone has put a flier on a tree in the Esplanade about the lost necklace.

She said she was desperate to find it and believed someone may have picked it up and kept it. The park was busy when she was there.

Because it is in memory of her daughter the necklace was of extreme significance.

“It is horrible. It really sucks.”

Cooke had shared her story on social media and lots of people had got in touch with her wanting to help.

One person had even posted a flier on a tree in the park near the flying fox.

Anyone with information email george.heagney@stuff.co.nz.