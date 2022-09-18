Arrests made over assaults

Police were called to two incidents on Saturday night, one in Levin and one in Whanganui.

Police have arrested people over two separate assault incidents in the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Officers were called to a “family-harm-related incident” about 9pm in Levin on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody and was due to appear in Levin District Court on Monday for assault with intent to injure or cause grievous bodily harm.

The Whanganui incident about 7.15pm on Saturday involved people known to each other, the spokesperson said.

One person took themselves to hospital.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were taken into custody and were due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Monday for assault.