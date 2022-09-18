Imagining an attractive future for High Flyers building and The Square

Massey University associate professor Imran Muhammad, left, and a class of fourth-year planning students, including Emma Hilson and Star Wilson-Jennings, came up with proposals about the future of the eastern side of Te Marae o Hine/The Square and the High Flyers building.

Students have imagined a vibrant and welcoming area in central Palmerston North at the site of the derelict High Flyers building.

Massey University associate professor Imran Muhammad and a class of planning and design students, along with the Palmerston North City Council, have designed proposals about the future of the eastern side of Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

The grand former post office has fallen into disrepair and was damaged by a fire last year.

The students came up with ideas to make it a multipurpose development that was tidy and accessible.

SUPPLIED One of the proposals to have a welcoming space in what is now the car park of the High Flyers building, with an arcade walkway through to Broadway Ave.

They imagined things like a community garden, colourful lighting, a green space in the car park at the rear of the building, restaurants on top of High Flyers, and an arcade walkway from the car park through to Broadway Ave.

Muhammad said the heritage building would be an ideal site, but it had problems with safety and its appearance.

“Now it's not in great shape but it's such a great opportunity .... we can discover the hidden potential.”

Being close to public transport, shopping, events and green space were all considered.

Fourth-year planing student Emma Hilson said the site was not an enjoyable area, but the proposal would help create an identity for the city.

Her group proposed to retain the High Flyers facade but have a modern spin on the building with shops and pop-up spaces that could be rented or used by community groups.

They put in seats to make it appealing for people to sit or eat their lunch and had apartments in the T&G building on Broadway Ave.

SUPPLIED One of the group’s proposal for the High Flyers building.

Classmate Star Wilson-Jennings’ group looked at places that could be spruced up and included green space, a patio area and food trucks in the car park.

“Palmerston North is one of those places that has lot of things. It’s got heritage buildings, shops next to cafes, massive green space on The Square.

“How do we connect that? It's bringing it all together as a patchwork to celebrate the fact we have got a whole lot of aspects.”

Their “post office arcade” would make it an attractive place for nightlife and businesses to stay open later, and it would be safer for people walking at night and easier to get around.

But Muhammad said a long-term development would need money.

“The main thing to activate this area is to bring more people in and bring more activities.

“How the car park and laneway look, we can do these activities to make it attractive, then a big investor will probably come.”

Stuff The view of the High Flyers building from its car park.

Council senior urban designer Dave Charnley said there were great ideas put forward.

“Some that could be implemented almost immediately, others more aspirational. This kind of innovative thinking from our students is part of what makes Palmy thrive.”

Charnley said the council would like to see progress in that part of The Square, but the building was privately owned, which limited the council’s ability to drive the issue forward.

The council was open to working with the building’s owner and there were different avenues for working together, including the heritage fund, the delivering change programme and the council’s investment in the city centre’s streetscape.

“Whether used for commercial, retail, inner-city living or a mix of them all, the students’ inspirational work highlighted the many possibilities presented by this large and prominent piece of real estate located right in the heart of Palmy’s city centre.

“We encourage any developers looking for a truly exciting opportunity to take a look at their work.”

The building was owned by Palmerston Post. It's director and major shareholder, Auckland man Alan Moyes, declined to comment.