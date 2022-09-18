Luck deserts Manawatū Turbos again in loss to Taranaki

Manawatū Turbos lock Micaiah Torrance-Read carries in the gloom against Taranaki in New Plymouth on Friday night.

RUGBY: The Manawatū Turbos are fast running out of season to pick up a win as their luck deserted them again – this time against Taranaki.

Manawatū lost 34-24 to Taranaki at New Plymouth on Friday night, their eighth loss in a row this year, yet another game where they didn’t put together a full performance.

The Turbos have two more games this season, Otago backat home on Sunday, then away against Northland, neither of which will be easy.

One positive ahead of the Otago game was a nine-day turnaround, a luxury Manawatū hadn’t yet experienced this year, which pleased coach Peter Russell.

“It helps us repair and restore, the boys need rest. They gave it all out there [against Taranaki].

“I just look at some of the last three games where we have had roundabout more territory and possession than the opposition, given away less penalties, lost by less than 10 points in the last three games, we’re just about there.

“We need a bit of luck on our side. We’ll battle on. We’ll keep going.”

Russell wanted the team to be more focused against Otago and was frustrated it hadn’t clicked yet.

“We’ve just got to keep working.”

The team had suffered two more injury blows they couldn’t afford with flanker TK Howden hurting his shoulder again and hooker Siua Maile hurt his hamstring. Russell said they would be assessed this week.

Howden had only just come back from a shoulder injury and probably wasn’t at his best.

Russell pointed to two turnovers at crucial times in Taranaki’s 22 that killed off their momentum and conceding two late penalties, which Taranaki kicked, as things that cost them a potential win.

It was 28-17 with 10 minutes to go as Manawatū tried to stage a comeback, but Taranaki’s two penalties held them off.

Manawatū had 58% territory and 52% possession. They missed 29 tackles to Taranaki’s 23.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Wing Tima Fainga'anuku makes another bustling run.

“There were a lot of positives out of the game, we’ve just got to get those positives on the scoreboard.”

The backline defence was leaky but Russell said it was better than against Counties Manukau.

Taranaki wing Kini Naholo scored two tries, including one the Turbos shouldn’t have conceded where the lineout was overthrown and Naholo picked it up and ran straight through the middle.

Taranaki led 21-12 going into halftime, but Manawatū fluffed a lineout and Taranaki scored to make it 28-12 at the break.

Back in the starting team, halfback Luke Campbell was again a standout and a threat with his sniping around the rucks.

He set up their opening try to Maile with a dart down the blindside and later scored his own try by going through a gap.

No 8 Brayden Iose tried his heart out again, Maile made some good carries, lock Micaiah Torrance-Read and prop Sean Paranihi worked hard, and wings Ed Fidow and Tima Faigna’anuku ran hard.

Hooker Ben Strang and flanker Elyjah Crosswell were good off the bench.

Taranaki were lucky to not receive a second-half yellow card after Manawatū fullback Drew Wild had his legs taken out while in the area.

The Turbos were also on the wrong end of tough calls at scrum time.

Prop Ropate Rinakama had recovered from a dislocated shoulder done in pre-season and Russell would look at him for selection this week.

Taranaki 34 (Kini Naholo 2, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Ricky Riccitelli tries; Daniel Waite 4 con, 2 pen) Manawatū 24 (Siua Maile, Luke Campbell, Ben Strang, Tima Fainga'anuku tries; Brett Cameron 2 con) HT: 28-12.