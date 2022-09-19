Pahīatua's iconic aeroplane closed for repair

Pahīatua’s iconic plane will be temporarily closed for repair

The plane that meets every southbound motorist approaching Pahīatua is closed for repairs.

The town landmark that greets motorists on State Highway 2 will be temporarily closed for maintenance work, including measures to make the plane safer for use.

The replica North American T-6 Harvard forms part of the town’s playground in Harvard Park, named after the aircraft.

Tararua District Council said it wasn’t known when the works would be finished.

The safety improvements come in the wake of the playground safety inspections, which were conducted in all 13 playgrounds in the Tararua District and completed in May.

The repairs to the plane, which was constructed in 2016, will be undertaken by the Explore Pahīatua Community Committee.