Stormwater, infrastructure and transparency key issues for Manawatū rural candidates

Manawatū candidates speak at Thursday’s meeting in the Himatangi Community Hall - clockwise from top left; rural candidate Fiona Underwood, mayoral candidates Shane Casey and Helen Worboys, and rural candidates Steve Bielski, Alison Short, Colin McFadzean, Andrew Quarrie and Brynn Neilson.

Infrastructure, stormwater, providing value for rates and ensuring the council is transparent are key issues high on the agenda for Manawatū’s rural candidates.

Six candidates, including three first-timers, are contesting five seats in the Manawatū rural General Ward in October’s local body elections.

All six, along with two mayoral candidates, addressed the Himatangi community at a candidates’ meeting on Thursday evening.

They expressed their concern for rising rural rates amidst an increase in the cost of living and promised to look into infrastructure improvements, lowering expenditure and strengthening a rural voice on the council.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Rural candidate Steve Bielski says he knows the importance of being present.

Responding to a question about Himatangi’s ailing stormwater infrastructure and frequent flash flooding, Alison Short said six villages had been identified for stormwater-targeted rates.

“For many years there wasn’t money rated for stormwater in rural villages.

“We identified six villages – Tangimoana, Himatangi, Sanson, Rongotea, Halcombe and Cheltenham – and we started rating the communities for stormwater rates harmonised across those six villages.

“So we are doing it village by village. Himatangi is definitely on the plan.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Andrew Quarrie wants to ensure ratepayers are getting value for their money.

Short said the council was going to face a lot of central government reforms next term and her experience would help it navigate these.

“Big changes in local government as well as challenging economic conditions and big rates considerations [are under consideration].”

Residents also raised the need to provide value for the rates they paid.

Andrew Quarrie, contesting local elections for the second time, said value for money was key on his agenda.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Rural candidate Fiona Underwood is concerned for the future of local democracy.

He expressed concerns over millions of dollars spent on the library redevelopment in Feilding.

“I believe strongly in an open and transparent council minimising wasteful expenditure.

“There has got to be minimisation of wasteful expenditure [that] I don’t see at the moment.”

First-time candidate Colin McFadzean, who worked on the Stanway water scheme for seven years, said the council needed to look closely at how to cut costs.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Colin McFadzean says the council needs to cut costs.

“In my experience it is not hard to make money but it is difficult to hang on to it.”

First-time candidate Brynn Neilson, a businessman from Sanson who installed and funded wireless Internet for Sanson residents, said ensuring transparency was high on his agenda.

“It shouldn’t be hard. We have got computers, and I would like to see where the money has been spent.”

Neilson had pledged half of his base salary from the council if elected to a trust working for children.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Alison Short says Himatangi is on the list for stormwater-targeted rates.

Steve Beilski, who had served the council for nine years and was actively involved in the Rangiwahia community for 37 years, said he was committed to having a rural voice on the council.

“I will continue to participate in the officials meetings.

“It is important. If you are present, you can vote. If you are not present, you can’t vote.

“I have only missed one meeting in 72 council meetings held in three years.”

Another first-time candidate, Fiona Underwood, said she was concerned about the erosion of the local democracy.

“If local government continues to have key roles taken from them, councils will eventually become redundant and local people will no longer have a say on how their communities are being run.

“Our district will end up being managed from Wellington on a one-size-fits-all basis.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Brynn Neilson wants to ensure the council is transparent.

She also raised concerns about increasing the rates paid by private property owners.

“The rural and urban landowners are left with land they continue to pay rates on but can’t use.

“The biodiversity of their land has become a liability. Rate increases must be keep in line with the income of the landowners.”