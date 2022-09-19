Safety signage remains as best deterrent at dangerous swim spot

A regional council chairwoman is urging people to take care when swimming in rivers, but the council has no power to close a dangerous swim spot following a water rescue.

A man was dragged from the Manawatū River near the end of Maxwells Line on Saturday by a group of rescuers who formed a human chain. The man had rushed in, fully clothed, to save a dog and got stuck in an eddy. One of the rescuers believed the man would have drowned if they didn’t save him when they did.

The incident happened at Ahimate Reserve, the same place where there were two double drownings on December 30 and January 2. There are now caution when swimming signs at the beach.

Stuff asked Horizons Regional Council if the area needed any other safety measures or if the council had any prevention plans.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff orizons Regional Council Rachel Keedwell advised people not to enter the water during high flows.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell advised people not to enter the water during high flows and to consider the river conditions and their own swimming ability before getting in.

Only Public Health had the authority to close a swim spot, she said.

“However, we have worked with Palmerston North City Council and iwi to upgrade safety signage at two key entry points to Ahimate Beach to be in place well in advance of the swimming season.”

One of the signs had been vandalised and removed, which Keedwell said was disappointing. The sign would be replaced.

She said Water Safety New Zealand’s messaging was rivers changed and were powerful and unpredictable.



“This messaging will be included as part of the public education over summer to remind people what safe swimming conditions are.”

The council was meeting with Water Safety New Zealand on Tuesday and would discuss what action could be taken about the beach and other swim spots.

“While we are grateful to hear that the weekend didn’t result in a tragedy, I strongly urge people to take a considered, careful approach before getting in our rivers.”

Auckland University’s Dr Jonathon Webber is the director of the Simulation Centre for Patient Safety, a senior lecturer in the department of anaesthesiology, has a long involvement in surf life saving and is a founding member of the International Drowning Researchers' Alliance.



He believed something needed to happen at Government level to ensure the same safety signage was installed at bodies of water across the country so the public had better brand awareness, rather than every council having its own signage.

“So whether you go to a beach in the North Island or South Island, or a lake or a river, it's the same thing as recognising a stop sign or speed limit.”

Installing floatation devices were another possibility because it gave someone in the water something to cling onto and bought them time before emergency services arrived.

“It’s around the issues of closing school pools and equity around accessing learn to swim. We have the road-to-zero campaign from Waka Kotahi, but we live in a country surrounded by water.

“We don't necessarily equip the population with the skills to deal with an incident when things go wrong.”

He said many drownings were avoidable with a few safety measures, and water safety was something that needed to be kept in the front of people’s minds.

A spokesperson for Palmerston North City Council said Horizons was the lead agency.

Water Safety New Zealand was yet to respond to a request for comment.