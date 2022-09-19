Region gets ticket to ride as Horizons makes buses free this week

World car-free day is this week, but Horizons Regional Council has gone one better by making its buses free for the whole week.

Horizons runs bus services around Palmerston North and between towns in the region, and all services will be free this week.

Horizons transport planner Isaac Mills said Thursday was car-free day but the council wanted to it extend it to a week, which would make catching public transport more attractive for non bus users.

Car-free day encourages drivers to give up their vehicles for a day.

“We’re hoping people can get out of their cars, even if it is just for the week ... It gives people a bit more ease in transport, not worry about parking charges, getting stuck in traffic, fuel, you don’t need to take a car for every trip.”

Mills hoped not having a cost would be enough to convince more people to catch public transport and usage would increase this week.

Being a full week allowed people to be flexible with more time to catch the bus.

“Anyone can rock up to the bus stop and flag the bus that is coming.”

Last month Horizons buses had the most patronage since May 2021, with about 17,000 uses per week.

The council last month released a real-time bus tracker so people could follow their bus online to see how far away it was.

People can look at bus routes and plan their journey on Horizons’ website.