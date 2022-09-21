Palmerston North Repair Cafe sets out to change throw-away culture

Repair Cafes are pop-up events where people bring their broken and damaged belongings and local experts sit down with them and do their best to repair them. Volunteers Ron Fletcher and David Chapple have a look at broken toys.

A Repair Cafe is coming to Palmerston North providing the opportunity to have a cuppa, chat and mend a much-loved item.

The cafe will open once a month, initially at Te Manawa.

For a koha customers could bring damaged goods to be repaired by volunteers.

Being accepted for repair was “anything that can be fixed within a day and can be carried in,” said event organiser Nelson Harper.

There was no set list of what could be repaired and the scope was wide; broken picture frames, buttons on shirts, broken handles, toys, knickknacks and small pieces of furniture.

“It could be that somebody’s got a broken cup they really care about,” Harper said.

It was part of a global trend – the right to repair – and was reducing the amount going to landfills by fixing broken goods.

“There’s a lot of stuff that you buy and when it breaks it’s cheaper and easier to buy a new one than it is to repair it. So it’s trying to change that culture.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff MenzShed volunteer David Chapple will use his skills on Saturday to fix broken items.

There were more than 40 repair cafes in New Zealand, according to umbrella group Repair Cafe Aotearoa NZ.

The Palmerston North project was co-ordinated by Environment Network Manawatū, the Menzshed and SuperGrans.

It was a community collaboration – Te Manawa had provided support and the Palmerston North City Council covered the initial funding. Mitre 10 also donated a voucher to pay for start-up costs.

The cafe would be stocked with volunteers’ home baking, with the venture as much a community network and social event as it was a repair workshop.

And while volunteers had “a lifetime of experience across all kinds of things” there were disclaimers.

Zips and electrical items would not be fixed, and volunteers were not antique specialists.

If the broken item was a much-loved antique, people should seek specialist advice.

If you were not sure about your broken item, the advice was if it was small enough to carry then take it along. Otherwise, take a photograph, pop along and have a chat.

The Repair Cafe will be open on Saturday from 10am – 1.30pm at Te Manawa. If you would like to volunteer message the Repair Cafe’s Facebook page.