Manawatū's young Māori ward candidates focus on infrastructure, environment and wellbeing

Maori ward candidate Khan Ngarotata-Hansen speaks at a ‘Meet The Candidate’ event in Feilding, while his opponent Bridget Bell, left, looks on.

Two young candidates are vying to represent the Māori ward in Manawatū in the next local elections.

Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori ward candidates Bridget Bell and Khan Ngarotata-Hansen, both in their 20s, want to ensure the perspectives and aspirations of whānau, hapū, iwi and marae are included in the local decision-making.

Bell and Ngarotata-Hansen stressed the need for strengthening the district's ailing water infrastructure, tackling environmental challenges and ensuring safety and wellbeing.

Bell said she would focus on securing good water infrastructure.

“Flooding is a huge issue for us. It is not new for Māori.

“We need to have a clear discussion on what Three Waters mean for us and how that would impact council’s decisions to prevent flooding.”

She said her people saw merit in Three Waters.

“I will ensure that we have water infrastructure for our whānau [particularly] in Te Reureu valley, where 24 out of 26 homes are not on any water infrastructure.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Manawatū Māori ward candidate Bridget Bell served on Mana Whakahaere for seven years and recently presented at the Bio Plant hearings for construction of a pyrolysis plant in Feilding.

Ngarotata-Hansen said he wanted to see the district in good health with equitable rates, and would balance its social environment involving all age groups and diverse cultures.

“The current climate emergencies made me think about the purpose of unity, and I am fundamentally concerned for the survival and wellbeing of our tangata whenua.

“Cultural intelligence and capability require a cultural shift to enact effective constitutional rights and action, a transformational change in all essential areas of health, stability and wellbeing.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Entrepreneur and community leader Khan Ngarotata-Hansen says he will act and set milestones to achieve and deliver effective approaches towards applying a systemic change.

He said it was important to ensure infrastructure and associated funding mechanisms allowed for growth, renewals and maintenance across housing, building, transport, broadband, tourism, Three Waters and flood control infrastructure.

Bell said she would ensure the plan to put a pyrolysis plant in Feilding would not go ahead.

“We cannot have incinerations in the air. It does not align with our goal to our environmental sustainability.

“[During a consultation process] one of the questions that the commission asked us was if we would be OK if the [air] discharge was less than 1%? We said ‘no’. Our position would not change.

“Western culture quantifies damage and discharge, whereas Māori refuses any sort of damage that hurts nature. We treat nature as a being.”

Calling herself ‘a servant of people’, Bell said her seat would belong to everyone in all 12 marae, iwi, hapū and the community, particularly those who protested in 2021 against the district council demanding a Māori ward.

Interestingly, Bell had never used any social media platforms before she rolled out her campaign for the local elections.

“I never had any social media [accounts]. My first time using a Facebook page was to start the [election] campaign.

“I was always busy doing things important to me in the iwi spaces, reading, boxing, karate, theatre and more.

“I made a conscious decision to make sure I read more and watch the news because I don’t want to be time poor.”

Ngarotata-Hansen focused on the importance of working with young people.

“Learn the skill of manners and life will take you further than you could have ever imagined.”