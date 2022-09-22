Trio's years of athletics service recognised with life membership

Three people have been made life members of the Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club at its annual meeting this year

ATHLETICS: Life membership is the highest award a club can give to members in recognition of their services to the club.

The honour was given to three members at last Tuesday’s Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club annual meeting: Robin (Digger) Doyle, Tara Rolfe, and Katrina Gemmell.

Digger Doyle recently retired after 45 years teaching at Palmerston North Boys’ High School and the school magazine highlighted his career in an article posted to Facebook, which received more than 1100 likes and 135 comments, with the word legend appearing frequently.

The meme of a goat also appears, referring to being the greatest of all time, which can apply to Digger’s contribution to coaching Boys’ High relay teams.

Teams coached by him have won 31 medals at the New Zealand secondary schools championships, 12 of them gold, 13 silver and six bronze.

He was also the coach of Hayden Townsend, Shaun McFarlane and Sam Higgie, who went on to represent New Zealand at various competitions.

He was also a valuable official at meetings, highly regarded as the person responsible for announcing lap times in longer races.

Tara Rolfe (nee Smith) was the club captain back in the 1990s and responsible for the change in attitude that led to Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui becoming one of the most respected centres in the country.

She was a top sprinter, winning the junior women’s 200m title in 1992, finishing second in the 100m and 400m at the same meeting.

In the 1990s the national league final was the premier event most athletes strived to compete at.

Only the two top clubs from region were invited to compete and this created lots of problems.

In our region it became a battle to qualify with Palmerston North and Whanganui fighting for the second invite.

This unfortunately led to clubs fighting among themselves, trying to get athletes to switch clubs to improve their chances of reaching the final.

The Whanganui club captains, Scott Newman and Jannine Ashbridge, and the Palmerston North club captains, Nic Cowan and Tara, got together and suggested forming a super club with the best athletes from both clubs competing together.

This proved to be successful, with Team Central becoming a force in the competition and cementing the great relationship that now exists between the two clubs.

Tara is an outstanding coach, especially helping athletes in their early careers.

Veronica Torr, Rachel, and Brenda Signal were among those who helped here and more recently our current group of stars Chayelle and Addira Collette, Monique Gorrie and Kimberley Walsh have all been influenced by Tara.

Not content to just be a coach, she provided valuable experience in team management roles and meeting organisation.

The awarding of life membership to Katrina Gemmell is quite unique, as she joins her late father as a life member

She co-ordinates our run-jump-throw programme, but her contribution to the club started long ago when after training on Thursday nights, Katrina and her father Colin would stop off at the Hospital Social Club Hall and set up the tables for the club’s fundraising housie evening.

She was a successful athlete in winning the New Zealand youth women’s 800m in 1995, 1996 and 1997, adding the 400m title in 1996.

She won the 400m and 800m title in the junior women’s grade in 1998.

She represented New Zealand at the Oceania youth championships in 1995, winning the 800m title and placing third in the 1500m.

Katrina was equally successful at New Zealand secondary schools’ championships, winning the senior girls 800m in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

She accepted an athletics scholarship to Tulane University in the United States, where she continued to excel both on and off the track, being named the 1999 Region C USA freshman of the year for both the outdoor and indoor season.

We are lucky to have someone of Katrina’s expertise running our run-jump-throw programme, continuing the club’s long association with the Gemmell name.

Our clubrooms are known as the Colin Gemmell Room, honouring the memory of her father Colin, who was the club president for years and took on many of the responsibilities for the all-weather track to operate efficiently.

It is appropriate Katrina joins him as a life member,

The Palmerston North club’s opening night is on Tuesday, October 4.

The club’s run-jump-throw programme is on Tuesday, October 18, as is the Ashhurst club’s opening night.

The Feilding Moa and Athletic Club’s opening night is on Wednesday, October 19.