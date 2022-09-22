Renwick returns home to coach Manawatū men

Mitch Renwick has been appointed as player-coach for the Manawatū senior men’s rep team.

CRICKET: Manawatū has appointed former Central Districts and Otago wicketkeeper batsman Mitch Renwick as the new coach of the men’s representative team.

Renwick will return home to Manawatū be player-coach of the side for the coming season and will be supported by Scott Davidson as his assistant coach.

Renwick, 29, has played 41 first-class games and 33 one-dayers since his first-class debut for CD in 2016. He played four seasons for Otago since 2018-19.

Scott Davidson has a long history of coaching and is the coach of the Palmerston North Boys’ High School first XI.

Both players have strong Hawke Cup history, with Renwick being a member of the Manawatū side that won the Hawke Cup in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Davidson has played for Manawatū and Taranaki.

Manawatū director of cricket Dilan Raj was excited about what the appointment meant for the region’s young aspirational representative players.

“Mitch and Scott are quality people, both having played a high standard of cricket with an understanding of the trials and tribulations of playing at that level.

“They will be an enormous resource for our players to assist in their development.”

Both are on the New Zealand Cricket coaches pathway.

The pair start their coaching partnership this week with the first Furlong Cup game, the Central Districts two-day competition, is against Hawke's Bay on October 29-30.

Both Manawatū senior rep sides now have coaches appointed after former White Ferns bowler Sian Ruck was named as the women’s coach.