Gravel and Tar cycle race returns to Manawatū

Aaron Gate, left, and Luke Mudgway were first and second in the last edition of the Gravel and Tar Classic in 2021. The event will be back in January.

The region’s top cycle race will return in January after a year off due to Covid-19.

The Gravel and Tar Classic at the start of the year had to be cancelled because of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With borders closed international riders were unable to come to New Zealand to race in the event.

But the UCI 1.2 race has been brought back and will be held on January 21, with cyclists again riding on gravel and tarseal roads in rural Manawatū.

Race director Steve Stannard said they would start the revival with a men’s race in January and he hoped he would be able to attract riders who were entered in the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Wairarapa, which attracted international teams.

Gravel and Tar had gained a reputation as being Oceania’s toughest one-day race and because the format wasn’t as common in New Zealand, riders often wanted to try something different.

The race was last held at the start of last year when the borders were closed, but it still attracted a strong field of Kiwi riders, including George Bennett and Aaron Gate.

Next year would be the seventh edition of the race and would be 140km, shorter than the 160km last time, with six gravel sections.

“It’s just getting a bit better every year,” Stannard said. “What started off as a little thing has turned into something quite big.”

There will be no women’s race this year because there isn’t another top UCI women’s race in New Zealand or Australia at the same time to be able to springboard off by attracting riders to both events.

But Stannard hoped to run a women’s event again in future.

For the January race, Stannard said they had gone back to one of the original courses.

They would start in Ashhurst, doing laps of Pohangina Valley, then return to Ashhurst.

He said it would be hard to get it going again, but he hoped some of the best New Zealand riders would enter, including defending champion Gate.

There was a prize pool of more than $12,000, including more than $9000 for the general classification win.