Kiwitea School students tidy up graves and preserve local history

Kiwitea School students Sebastian Staley, left, Alexander Heap, and Rydge Cudby clean graves at Kiwitea Cemetery on Tuesday.

Manawatū students have come together to clean and restore graves at a local cemetery in an effort to preserve local history.

On Tuesday, Kiwitea School students visited Kiwitea Cemetery with soft brushes, soap and water on hand to remove bird droppings, leaves, moss, moulds and stains from the grave sites.

The children helped with the maintenance of the graves to learn specialist tasks as a part of their curriculum to help preserve local heritage.

The school came up with the idea of introducing grave cleaning as a part of its curriculum after being approached by a young Feilding woman who was involved in maintaining graves at the cemetery.

Teacher Micheal Jensen said not too much of the local history was known by the students.

”We were approached by the lady. We jumped at the chance because we felt it was a great way of connecting students to the local history and to make them learn about people who once lived in the area.”

Student Grace Jochem, 13, said she did not know anything about cleaning graves before.

“We learnt how important it was to maintain graves to show respect to the people who were part of the community.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kiwitea students help with the maintenance of graves at Kiwitea Cemetery on Tuesday.

Rydge Cudby, 12, said tidying up the cemetery was a way for the students to show respect to the community.

“It was a way to give back to the community and learn about kaitiakitanga.”

The grave of 11-year-old Audrey Faulconer Clapham helped students make a deeper connection.

Jensen said she was the first person students connected with because she was wellknown in the area as she died so young.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kiwitea students Grace Jochem, 13, left and Summer Palmer, 11 carry out restoration of a gravestone at Kiwitea Cemetery.

“We told students to look at the names on the graves. Some names on the graves are names of the roads around here.

“It helped them learn about the history of the area.”

Senior teacher Nicki Baker said staff and students would like to make the cleanup an annual event.

“The students were really engaged in the cleaning of graves and interested in what they were learning.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Student Abby McKinnon, 13, left, cleans her aunty Sarah McKinnon’s grave.

“They would love to keep giving back to the community.

“We want to make it an annual event so we can do it more often and help in upkeep of the graves.”

Cudby said he was also keen to do it again.

“It is a nice thing to do.

“It is for people who find it quite hard to locate graves of their relatives [at the cemetery].”