'We couldn't care less about Dannevirke': Eketāhuna residents feel left behind by council

Tararua District Council candidates battle against Eketāhuna’s perception of being a forgotten part of the district.

At a recent candidates meeting in Eketāhuna an audience member’s response after mayoral candidate Nick Hill spoke about council spending Dannevirke was that ‘they couldn’t care less’.

And while that might be where council’s offices were located, the Eketāhuna community made it clear that they weren’t interested in hearing about a town located 66kms north-west.

“I understand that many of you are from Dannevirke and that’s where the offices are but as far as I’m concerned, Dannevirke is a million miles away. We couldn’t care less about Dannevirke.”

The meeting at Eketāhuna’s Community Centre on Wednesday evening saw people express feelings of being left out and forgotten by the bigger district towns of Woodville, Pahīatua and Dannevirke.

It showed a division in the district that Tracey Collis had been keen to address.

“We are one Tararua District and we need to come together as one district because we need to come together with other local councils to lobby central government and make our voices heard.”

After a forceful and impassioned mihi, mayoral candidate James Kendrick echoed a similar sentiment promising to stand up for places like Eketāhuna.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Residents stood up to passionately question candidates on issues ranging from water to utilities to central government directives.

“I think Tracey’s done well in promoting unity in our district but I believe more can be done.

“It’ll take a powerful person to unite our fractured district and give our people a powerful voice.”

The southern Tararua town was home to about 500 people, not including those in the town’s hinterlands.

Located on State Highway 2, almost equidistant between Wellington and Napier, the town relied heavily on through traffic as well as providing services to nearby rural residents.

Like other Tararua towns, residents were wholly against Three Waters with one audience member bluntly telling the candidates “if you’re against Three Waters, we’ll be happy”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Scott Gilmore touted his persistence, saying “I can be a little annoying because I keep asking until I get a reasonable answer”.

South Ward councillor Alison Franklin echoed the grievances of rural New Zealanders feeling left behind and said there was a lack of understanding from Wellington about the challenges faced by the district.

“When I hear criticism about council staff or a lack of funds, I go back to our ratepayer number of 10,000. We simply haven’t got the money and when we do improve something central government raises the bar.”

“We can’t grow without getting infrastructure right and we can’t fund that infrastructure without lobbying central government for support.”

South Ward councillor Peter Johns was even more forthright and paraphrased Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“We’re constantly told the status quo with water is unacceptable but I don’t accept that premise,” he said.

“However, with this government, to paraphrase Joseph Goebbels, ‘if you tell a lie, tell it often enough, and tell it loud enough, it becomes true’.

“We planned a decade ago to improve our water and we thought once that was done we could fund some nice-to-haves.

“Then they raised the bar. So five to 10 years ago that water would’ve been safe to drink. Now we have boil water notices.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Councillor Peter Johns expresses his belief in empowering local people, saying “the best decisions are made by those closest to the action”.

A clear consensus amongst the audience was a desire for autonomy and to be left to their own devices without council’s enforcing regulation.

But Scott Gilmore came out to quickly explain why that happened.

“We’re not legally allowed to step back.

“These changes come down on high and council is mandated to enforce them but if I get in I will be lobbying government to allow us to step back because I believe in local solutions.”

The South Ward had five candidates running for four positions: Jared Gardner, Michael Long, Scott Gilmore, Alison Franklin and Peter Johns.

The mayoral race had four candidates running with Nick Hill, Sharon Wards, Tracey Collis and James Kendrick vying for the top job.