SH3 Awahuri closure for roadworks next month

A section of State Highway 3 at Awahuri in Manawatū will be closed during the day for three weeks in October to allow part of it to be rebuilt.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s Manawatū-Whanganui system manager of maintenance and operations, Rob Service, said there would be a detour in place while the road was closed so work could be done.

“Our contractors will rebuild a section of State Highway 3 between Stewart Road and Awahuri Feilding Road to build strength back into it, improve drainage, and ensure it is safe for people to use.”

The work will be carried out from Monday, October 3 to Thursday, October 20, between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

During this time, SH3 will be closed between Stewart and Awahuri Feilding roads and traffic travelling south towards Palmerston North will be diverted down Stewart Rd to Awahuri Feilding Rd, with northbound traffic taking the same route in reverse.

Overnight and on Sundays the road will be open with a 30kph temporary speed limit.

Service said there were various phases to the renewal work, including hoeing the existing pavement, adding additional base course gravel, grade compact and sealing with a first coat.

“Contractors will then be back in about 12 months to add the second coat seal, which is the final waterproof layer.

“This is a standard road construction technique used across New Zealand, which ensures the first coat is well trafficked to prevent flushing.”

Flushing is where bitumen rises up through the road surface covering the chip, resulting in a lack of texture and skid resistance. In wet weather, it also does not allow water to drain away effectively, which can cause a loss of traction.

This work is being carried out as part of the Manawatū-Whanganui summer maintenance programme.

People are asked to follow traffic management directions and adhere to speed restrictions to ensure the safety of everyone involved and to minimise the risk of damage to both vehicles and any new seal.