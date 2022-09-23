Pizza shops come together to support Feilding flood victim

Pizzerias have provided a slice of goodwill to a repeat flood victim in Feilding.

Domino's Pizza in Feilding donated a dollar from every pizza sold in five hours on Wednesday to sponsor a submersible pump for Alicia Field, whose Glasgow Tce townhouse has repeatedly been damaged by flooding.

The Domino’s in Levin also helped out, the two shops raising $1000.

The culvert in the cul-de-sac failed to handle flash flooding in both December and June, with Field powerless to stop the surge from seeping into the ground floor of her home.

Feilding Domino’s owners Pratima and Danny Parmar said they had read about her plight in the news.

“I watched a video in the news and got to know that she lost belongings in her house twice in one year. I approached her and asked what does she need.”

Field said she was humbled when the local businesses approached her with the idea to raise money for a submersible pump.

“Initially, I thought the initiative would single me out, but then I decided to go ahead with it as it would help raise awareness, and it might help other flood victims get the help as well.”

SHILPY ARORA Alicia Field resident of Glasgow Terrace, Feilding, has to clean up her place after another flood and is annoyed the Manawatu District Council still haven't done anything about it.

“The submersible pump will go underneath my second floor’s bedrooms to pump water down to a drain near my house. It will help protect the foundation of my house.”

Field said she was planning to install flood gates in front of her property, but they would come at a huge cost of $6000.

She had made an insurance claim worth $60,000 for damage caused by flooding in December to the ground floor of her house. The ground floor of her property again got damaged in June, and was unusable again

Danny Parmar said the floods affected everyone in the town.

“I can relate to the flood victims as we all get affected by flooding. Businesses also suffer a lot. Last time, one of our drivers, who was on his way to deliver pizzas, got stuck in flash flooding. Our car was completely damaged.”

Supplied/Stuff Feilding Domino’s owners Pratima and Danny Parmar, along with Levin’s Domino’s, raised $1000 for a flood victim.

On the fundraising day, Pratima Parmar made the dough while her daughter Pearl Parmar, 9, helped by serving pizzas.

Pearl Parmar said it was fun to serve pizza to help Alicia who she saw every day at Lytton Street School, where Field worked in the office.

“It is a good way to give back to the community.”

Levin Domino’s owner Jeshwant Rao said he was keen to raise funds as he felt businesses were part of the community.

“Levin has seen some extreme weather events recently. Flash floods are getting common in the area too.

“When I got to know that more funds are needed to buy a submersible pump for the flood victim, I decided to give proceeds from Wednesday sales to go towards sponsoring the submersible pumps.”

A submersible pump costs between $600 and $800.