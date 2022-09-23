Massey chosen as possible women’s football World Cup training facility

Massey University’s Sport Institute has been chosen to be included in possible locations for team base camps at next year’s women’s football World Cup.

The world-class facilities at Massey University’s Sport Institute may be on the world stage next year for the women’s football World Cup in Australia and​ New Zealand.

The training ground, at Massey’s Manawatū campus, has been chosen by FIFA to be included in possible locations for team base camps.

This is the first time the camps have been used in the women’s tournament, with each location providing training facilities and accommodation.

Teams were now considering where they would like to be based between games in the host cities.

Final decisions about the successful base camps will be announced in December, with the tournament being played in nine cities across New Zealand and Australia between July 20 and August 20.

New Zealand’s games will be played at Auckland’s Eden Park, Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium, Wellington Regional Stadium and Dunedin Stadium.

Minister for sport and recreation Grant Robertson announced Government funding to support upgrades at 30 of the 32 match, training and team base camp venues on Friday at Porirua Park.

The Government’s $19 million investment will go towards pitch, lighting, facility and gender-neutral changing space upgrades.

Massey’s Sport Institute is receiving $325,000 from the funding round.

Massey vice-chancellor Jan Thomas said it was an exciting opportunity to be part of a global event.

“The Government funding will allow us to upgrade the facilities and ensure they remain world-class for many years to come.

“This lasting legacy will benefit the university community and the wider Manawatū region.”

SUPPLIED Government funding will allow Massey to upgrade the facilities.

Deputy mayor of Palmerston North, Aleisha Rutherford, said the city was excited at the prospect of hosting an international team for their training.

“Palmy is a welcoming city that has a lot to offer not only members of the team, but their wider support personnel and potentially their families and supporters.

“I am confident that if Palmy is chosen as a team base camp, the team will receive a warm welcome from our diverse residents and communities.”

Massey’s sport advancement manager Jacob Oram was hopeful the facilities would be part of the biggest competition in women’s football in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The potential for Massey University’s Manawatū campus to host a FIFA women’s world cup team is an amazing opportunity to enhance Massey’s reputation as a leading New Zealand university for sport and recreation.

“In order to get the Sport Institute up to the required FIFA standards, developments will include renovating the main pitch, upgrading the field lights, and some minor facility renewals indoors.

“These developments will deliver benefits in the short term for Massey and the Manawatū, as well as providing longer term positive effects on football and footballers in the region for years to come.”

There are 21 venues in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Dunedin, Rotorua, Napier, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Christchurch earmarked for team base camps.

Sixteen will be selected and used by teams throughout the tournament.

For the purposes of the event the venue will be called the Sport Institute rather than the Sport and Rugby Institute.