Police searching for two men in relation to attempted burglary in Feilding

Police are searching for two men after an attempted burglary at a house in Feilding.

The police said in a statement two men were believed to have entered a property on East St about 11.30am on Monday.

The property owner disturbed the pair and received a small cut to his hand as they left. The men fled the scene on foot.

The first man is believed to be medium height and build with short hair, in his late teens with a small tattoo by his right eye.

He was wearing dark shorts, a T-shirt and running shoes.

The second man was described as tall with slight, dark facial hair. He was wearing a dark cap and a grey hoodie.

The police encouraged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or had video footage to contact police.

Information can be given to the police by calling 105 and quoting file number 220921/1709.