Wayward Turbos sink deeper into the mire with big loss to Otago

Manawatū Turbos fullback Drew Wild goes over for one of his two tries against Otago.

RUGBY: In a season littered with rotten luck, the Manawatū Turbos’ latest loss will be felt particularly hard.

Otago beat Manawatū 54-35 at a windy Arena on Sunday, the Turbos’ ninth loss in a row and they are conceding an average of 48 points a game. It was Manawatū’s last home game of the season.

It leaves them with one more chance to win a game when they play Northland in Kaikohe in the far north on Sunday.

The loss really hurt as Manawatū, on their old timers’ day, led 14-0 after 25 mins and could have scored two other tries.

But after such a good opening spell, Manawatū started leaking soft tries – a regular problem this year – and conceded five unanswered tries to trail 35-14 in the 43rd minute, handing the game to Otago.

Otago pounced on Manawatū mistakes and turnovers, and took advantage of weak defence.

The southerners just did their job and once they erased Manawatū’s early lead, they looked in control for the most part. They traded three tries each in the last 30 minutes.

Coach Peter Russell was disappointed at yet another loss.

”Great first 20. We need to bottle that. Just a bit wayward.”

He said Otago’s 35-point spree was due to a couple of turnovers, penalties and misreads on defence.

“Very frustrating. Respect the ball. It's hard to get and when we do get it right we played bloody well.”

Their 35 points was the most they had scored this season, but it was the defence at the other end that let them down.

“When we were good, we were good and probably played a lot of good rugby. But then we played some of our worst.”

Russell's contract finishes at the end of the season and the role will likely be advertised, but he was keen to go again.

He said to turn around the results next year they needed to build the depth of quality in the squad. Manawatū has good players in its academy, but they are still young and can’t be rushed.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images First five-eighth Brett Cameron tries to find space with one of his kicks against Otago.

Russell pointed to how their young forwards were bettered by the Otago pack last season, but held their own this year.

They will need more muscle next season to be more competitive, and Russell hoped players had a big off season.

A chunk of the squad will be off to the United States for the Major League Rugby competition and while they want to come back their availability will depend on when the United States season ends and the World Cup, with players like Ed Fidow, Siua Maile and Tima Fainga’anuku likely to be on international duty.

Lock Veikoso Poloniati is joining Racing 92 in France at the end of the season.

There were positives out of the Turbos’ game: their dominant opening 20 minutes and some of their late attacking play. But they can’t keep conceding huge scores.

Their best try of the day was scored by fullback Drew Wild, who caught the ball on his 22, chipped and chased, regathered the ball on halfway, then stepped the Otago fullback to score.

Halfback Luke Campbell had another strong game and his kicking game, along with first five-eighth Brett Cameron, was influential in giving them their early lead.

Taniela Filimone played his first game of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury and had some nice moments with his speed and agility.

Prop Joe Gavigan went off with a back injury but was expected to be fit this week.

Hooker Siua Maile should miss the Northland game after getting knocked out rushing up to put a big hit on. Replacement Ben Strang was good off the bench.

Otago 54 (Abraham Pole 2, Fabian Holland, Henry Bell, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Mitchell Scott, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy tries; Cameron Millar 7 con) Manawatū 35 (Drew Wild 2, Jason Emery, Siua Maile, Logan Henry tries; Brett Cameron 4 con, Sam Clarke con). HT: 28-14.