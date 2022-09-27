Country's top young riders coming to Manawatū

The Novice Tour of Manawatū will be back next month. (File photo).

CYCLING: Manawatū is about to host two nationally significant cycling events where tomorrow’s cycling champions and future Olympians will be racing.

The region is this year hosting the national schools road cycling championships this weekend and the Novice Tour of Manawatū at the end of next month.

The schools road cycling championships has a team time trial at Rongotea on Saturday, a road race at Halcombe on Sunday and a points race at Manfeild in Feilding on Monday, October 3.

The Novice Tour runs over two days in three stages at Halcombe on October 29 and 20.

READ MORE:

* People on Bikes: Simon van Velthooven

* Gravel and Tar cycle race gets an upgrade in status

* Sam Gardner puts experience to good use for wins at World Masters Games



The tour started in 1974 as a way of giving young cyclists the experience they need to ramp into bigger national events such as the Tour of Southland.

At nearly 50 years old, this cycling race has an important legacy in training future champions in key racing skills such as bunch riding, hill climbing, drafting to minimise wind resistance, endurance riding and position for the final sprint home.

Past winners of the school nationals and Novice Tour reads like a who’s who of Kiwi cycling champions who have gone on to feature on the world stage.

In combination, these events offer racing for boys and girls from years 7 and 8 right up to the powerful speedsters at under-20s level.

These two events will bring hundreds of young sports stars, their families and supporters to the region, which also is of economic benefit.

These events are where the likes of New Zealand riders Aaron Gate and Ellesse Andrews and Manawatū stars Campbell Stewart, Emily Shearman and Michaela Drummond will have sharpened the competitive temperament needed to reach the top.

Bike Manawatu said in a release it wanted to make the benefits of cycling widely known and hoped people would get out and support the two big events.

The release said the young cyclists who would visit the region would challenge themselves racing against the best riders in the country.

“Most will be training for hours at a time, often covering hundreds of kilometres each week for their races.”

Bike Manawatū asked road users to be patient for any minor delays.