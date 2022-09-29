Book makes kindness heroes of us all

Addison Green holds a copy of the new book published by Kind Hearts Trust called Who Are Kindness Heroes?

A new book has been launched to promote a culture of kindness for children in early childhood centres.

The Kind Hearts Trust has published a picture book called Who are Kindness Heroes? that is meant to teach children about how they can be kindness heroes.

Kind Hearts’ Raewyn Marshall wrote the book and Audrey Larsen did the illustrations. They worked on the book for about a year.

Marshall said they had been giving resources to schools for the past five or six years, but had been getting requests from pre-schools and kindergartens.

So they have put together resource packs to go to early childhood centres, which includes the book, a memory card game with pictures from the book, posters and red capes.

The book also has points for children to discuss and incorporates te reo Māori.

Marshall said they were giving teachers a resource so they could teach children about accepting kindness and being kind to others.

“If we make a difference to one or two kids, we’ve done a something, and had a bit of fun along the way.”

The book starts with one “kindness hero” who wears a red cape, but everyone ends up being one.

Larsen said the book had things all children would recognise. The characters haven’t been given faces so they could be anyone.

The book is available through the Kind Hearts website.

Laura Wenden-Green did the book’s layout.